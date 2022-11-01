Torzsi knives Fnatic and leads MOUZ to IEM Rio Major Legends Stage

MOUZ have become the first team from the Challengers Stage of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022 to qualify for the Legends Stage after defeating Fnatic in the 2-0 bracket with a 2-1 score today.

A great deal of MOUZ’s success comes from the individual prowess of Ádám “torzsi” Torzsás, David “frozen” Čerňanský, and Dorian “xertioN” Berman, who have been tremendous on Vertigo and Ancient, the two maps that the team won. The former especially stood out and electrified the viewers at home after a few multi-kill rounds and two knife kills in one round.

MOUZ claimed six out of six pistol rounds in the series, and some of them were won thanks to one-of-a-kind plays, like torzsi’s double knife in the opening round of Inferno. The Hungarian reinvented the term “Smoke Criminal” by playing with the smoke, jumping out on the back of two Fnatic players, and knifing them, which allowed MOUZ to yet again start the map in a victorious fashion.

While Fnatic won Inferno in the end, MOUZ were simply better in many aspects on Vertigo and Ancient, especially on the CT sides. Their strategy was mostly fine, and when it faltered, individual skill came into play and MOUZ often came out of those situations on top.

On Vertigo and Ancient, torzsi secured a 49/13/26 KDA ratio in total, the best out of MOUZ’s players on the two maps. But his teammates weren’t that far behind, especially on Vertigo, where MOUZ displayed cohesive gameplay.

MOUZ will return to play once the Legends Stage of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022 begins on Nov. 5, while Fnatic will fight to qualify once again tomorrow.