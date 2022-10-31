Frozen and xertioN propel MOUZ past Outsiders in stunning opening match at IEM Rio Major

MOUZ have struck first in the Challengers Stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, dominating one of the game’s top CIS teams in Outsiders today via a double-digit best-of-one victory on Inferno.

MOUZ started off the map hot on the CT-side, taking a 9-6 lead before switching sides. But MOUZ were on fire on the attacking side of Inferno, torching the Outsiders defense and winning all of the first seven rounds of the second half, decisively ending the map in a 16-6 win.

We are not here just for the Challenger Stage. #VAMOUZ pic.twitter.com/ELViQS7Q6a — MOUZ (@mousesports) October 31, 2022

The MOUZ effort was led by their longest-standing player and their newest addition in David “frozen” Čerňanský and Dorian “xertioN” Berman, respectively. Both players finished the map with over 20 kills each, less than 10 deaths each, and an average damage per round (ADR) rating of over 100. Frozen ended the map in style with a gorgeous 3K that capped off the stunning round one victory.

Frozen, who’s been the constant of various forms of the MOUZ roster since March 2019, led by example against Outsiders. Christopher “dexter” Nong provided the in-game leading while also providing a +5 K/D rating himself. Both Frozen and dexter are commanding a MOUZ roster that is less than a year old, with xertioN having only joined two months ago.

Outsiders looked positively lost against MOUZ today. Dzhami “Jame” Ali was unable to provide his usual prolific level of AWP play, while Alexey “Qikert” Golubev had an abysmal 6/20 K/D performance.

MOUZ joins GamerLegion as the early arrivals in the 1-0 pool of the Challengers Stage, while Outsiders and 9z have been sent down to the 0-1 pool.