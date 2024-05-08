HooXi holding his hands behind his back.
Photo by Joao Ferreira via PGL
G2 CS2 reportedly calls on Stewie2k after captain HooXi ruled out for ‘personal conflict’

Is the Major winner making a return?
Mateusz Miter
Published: May 8, 2024 02:48 am

G2 Esports won’t compete with their complete Counter-Strike 2 roster at IEM Dallas 2024 after their in-game leader HooXi was been ruled out. His substitution, however, could reportedly be a North American great.

The role will be filled by no other than Stewie2K, a rifler who recently returned to competing with Legacy. The player is reportedly one of the options for G2, according to Dust2.us. Stewie2K spiced up the rumors by posting on X (formerly Twitter) about how Dallas could be a fun, short trip.

In March, Stewie2K officially ended his hiatus from Counter-Strike and joined Legacy in place of coldzera. But the North American rifler is reportedly set to be replaced either way by Guilherme “saadzin” Pacheco when his US visa gets approved, according to HLTV.

With that in mind, having the chance to showcase his skills in a roster of G2’s caliber is a\the perfect opportunity for Stewie2K. If all goes according to plan, it will be his first LAN since the PGL Antwerp Major RMR in 2022.

HooXi is set to miss IEM Dallas due to “personal conflict,” according to Dust.2.us.

G2 are currently competing in the ESL Pro League Season 19 playoffs. If they reach the final, they will have two weeks to prepare before IEM Dallas on May 27.

