Stewie2K’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Stewie2K is one of the most well-known Counter-Strike and VALORANT players in North America.
The 25-year-old cemented himself as one of the five North American players to come back against FaZe Clan in the final of the ELEAGUE Boston CS:GO Major 2018. Up to this day, it remains the only Major that was won by a North American squad, and with the BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major being the last one in this version of the game, it could stay this way forever.
After triumphing with Cloud9 in Boston, Stewie2K moved to SK Gaming, MIBR, and Team Liquid. He won a couple of trophies with the latest, securing Intel Grand Slam season two in the meantime. Liquid became the team to win the Intel Grand Slam title the fastest, getting their hands on the IGS after only 63 days.
After months of ups and downs, Stewie2K retired from Counter-Strike and transferred to VALORANT in July 2022 to become a full-time content creator. But when Counter-Strike 2 was announced on March 22, the American shared that he was “ready to grind” again. So, chances are, we’ll see him again on the server once the game comes out this summer.
Here’s Stewie2K’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings in CS:GO.
Stewie2K’s video settings
Monitor settings
Mouse settings
Video settings
Stewie2K’s crosshair settings
Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate Stewie2K’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.
- cl_crosshair_drawoutline 1; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 5; cl_crosshaircolor_b 255; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -2; cl_crosshairsize 2.5; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 1; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1.5;
Viewmodel
- viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;
CL_BOB
- cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.4; cl_bobamt_vert 0.25; cl_bobcycle 0.98;
Launch options
- -freq 240 -high -novid -d3d9ex