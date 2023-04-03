Stewie2K’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Stewie2K is one of the most well-known Counter-Strike and VALORANT players in North America.

The 25-year-old cemented himself as one of the five North American players to come back against FaZe Clan in the final of the ELEAGUE Boston CS:GO Major 2018. Up to this day, it remains the only Major that was won by a North American squad, and with the BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major being the last one in this version of the game, it could stay this way forever.

After triumphing with Cloud9 in Boston, Stewie2K moved to SK Gaming, MIBR, and Team Liquid. He won a couple of trophies with the latest, securing Intel Grand Slam season two in the meantime. Liquid became the team to win the Intel Grand Slam title the fastest, getting their hands on the IGS after only 63 days.

After months of ups and downs, Stewie2K retired from Counter-Strike and transferred to VALORANT in July 2022 to become a full-time content creator. But when Counter-Strike 2 was announced on March 22, the American shared that he was “ready to grind” again. So, chances are, we’ll see him again on the server once the game comes out this summer.

Here’s Stewie2K’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings in CS:GO.

Stewie2K’s video settings

Monitor settings

Resolution 1024×768 Texture Quality 4:3 Scaling Mode Black Bars HZ 240 Zowie XL2546K

Mouse settings

DPI 400 Sensitivity 2.00 eDPI 800 Raw Input On Hz 1000 Zoom Sensitivity 1.1 Windows Sensitivity 6 Mouse Acceleration Off Endgame Gear XM1R

Video settings

Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 80 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Global Shadow Quality High Model/Texture Detail Low Texture Streaming Enabled Effect Detail High Shadow Detail High Boost Player Contrast Enabled Multicore Rendering Enabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 8x MSAA FXAA Anti-Aliasing Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Anisotropic 8x Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Motion Blur Disabled Triple-Monitor Mode Disabled Use Uber Shaders Enabled NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

Stewie2K’s crosshair settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate Stewie2K’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.

cl_crosshair_drawoutline 1; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 5; cl_crosshaircolor_b 255; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -2; cl_crosshairsize 2.5; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 1; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1.5;

Viewmodel

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;

CL_BOB

cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.4; cl_bobamt_vert 0.25; cl_bobcycle 0.98;

Launch options