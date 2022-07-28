Stewie2K abandons professional CS:GO, pivots to content creation within Evil Geniuses

North American CS:GO star Jake “Stewie2K” Yip is stepping down from Evil Geniuses’ active roster to stream both CS:GO and VALORANT full-time for the EG Creator Collective moving forward.

One of the most prominent figures in NA CS:GO—and one of the most well known in all esports—the former CS:GO Major winner announced the moved today, saying he will “be stepping away from competitive [CS:GO] and focusing on streaming.”

I’m hype to announce that I’ll be streaming VAL & CS for @EvilGeniuses Creator Collective. For now, I’ll be stepping away from competitive CS and focusing on streaming. Thanks to those who tagged along and 🥂to many more! My future isn’t determined, so stop by tonight’s stream 🤍 — Jake (@Stewie) July 28, 2022

A figure of the top tier of NA CS:GO since the beginning of 2016, Stewie2K signed for Evil Geniuses at the beginning of this year following a three-year stint with Team Liquid. The new roster, which reunited Stewie2K with former C9 teammates autimatic and RUSH, failed to meet expectations, though, prompting EG to go into a bold new direction with the Blueprint project, a 15-man roster comprised of three separate NA CS:GO squads.

But before the Blueprint fully came to fruition, Stewie2K was involved in controversy with former members of the EG coaching staff, who said the pro player showed a poor attitude and a lack of professionalism earlier in 2022. Stewie2K initially claimed the comments were “twisted and overly dramatic” but eventually apologized to EG and the fans for “playing a massive part” in that early project ultimately failing.

For the time being, this should quell rumors about Stewie2K moving full-time to VALORANT, as he joins the EG Creator Collective. The EG Creator Collective was officially founded in summer 2021. Stewie2K’s first stream following the news will be tonight, July 28.