Stewie2K: ‘Sorry to the fans and EG for failing ultimately on this project’

Jake “Stewie2K” Yip, the captain of Evil Geniuses’ main CS:GO team, has apologized to fans and the organization for his behavior throughout the season.

The ELEAGUE Boston Major winner with Cloud9 has been under fire after former EG assistant coach Paolo “EVY” Berbudeau claimed Stewie2K was unprofessional from January to May, the period he was coaching the team alongside head coach Damien “maLeK” Marcel.

EVY told French outlet 1pv.fr that Stewie2K would not properly relay information to his teammates during matches, would not listen to maLeK, and refused to take his tactical pauses during officials. The captain of EG initially hit back at EVY, saying that he twisted the story. Hours later, though, he said he “fucked up”.

“I’m sorry for having this to leave in-house,” Stewie2K said on Twitter. “Sorry to the fans and EG for failing ultimately on this project and playing a massive part. I fucked up…in many ways and that list can go on and on. I take it as a learning experience and to move on as a better player/human being.”

In addition to his apologies, however, Stewie2K said that he believes his relationship with maLeK was “fine” regardless of what “people that weren’t directly involved with the situation” said, hinting at EVY, the assistant of maLeK. EG has yet to comment on the situation.

Even before the clash between EVY and Stewie2K started, the captain was already being questioned for EG’s failure throughout the season, which included not qualifying for the PGL Antwerp Major in May. The way the squad led by Stewie2K played so far doesn’t rely on tactical protocols and strategies, and they looked like an unprepared team on several occasions.

EG has been taking multiple steps towards a new direction for its Counter-Strike department as of late, having signed Party Astronauts and Carpe Diem to assemble a “fluid” 15-man CS:GO roster in the near future. The organization wants to attend nearly every CS:GO tournament and play them with different lineups.

The project named Blueprint will be managed by the former head of data science Soham “⁠valens⁠” Chowdhury, who was promoted to director of athletics for Counter-Strike, a job title that involves the usual general manager tasks aligned with the use of EG’s data department.

The lineup led by Stewie2K has been just practicing in the past weeks as they did not qualify for important tournaments such as IEM Dallas and BLAST Premier Spring Final.