Evil Geniuses signs Stewie2K to CS:GO roster

Evil Geniuses finally revealed the first new member of its 2022 CS:GO roster today. The team has added NA veteran and former Major winner Jacky “Stewie2K” Yip.

Stewie2K has been heavily linked to a move to EG for a number of weeks following his departure from the Team Liquid roster after three years with the team.

Please join us in welcoming the Smoke Criminal himself to our CSGO lineup.

Welcome @Stewie. — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) January 18, 2022

In the announcement, Stewie said he’ll be joining the team at their European boot camp to start “their new project.” EG has also been linked to two former Cloud9 teammates of his in Timothy “autimatic” Ta and William “RUSH” Wierzba. The organization is expected to announce those signings soon.

The C9 trio will reportedly reunite after three years spent apart from each other. After their victory at the ELEAGUE Boston Major in January 2018, Stewie left to play with the legendary Brazilian roster at SK Gaming but ended up with Liquid by the end of the year. RUSH was eventually transferred to Complexity, while autimatic went to Gen.G before taking a year off to play VALORANT with T1.

Stewie2K will play alongside rifler Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte and AWPer Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov for the first time. The squad will be under the leadership of new coach Damien “maLeK” Marcel, formerly of G2 Esports.

Stewie2K and his new EG teammates will make their official debut at the BLAST Premier Spring group stage, beginning on Jan. 30. EG’s group features both Stewie’s former team in Liquid and a former teammate in Twistzz and FaZe Clan. But EG’s first test is a big one in the new Danish-French superteam in Team Vitality.