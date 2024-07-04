CS2 fans left totally confused after snax joins Taz at G2 Esports

The recent signing of Snax by G2 Esports has left the Counter-Strike 2 community in a state of confusion and skepticism. While G2 has a history of surprising roster moves, this decision has sparked a flurry of reactions, with fans already questioning the logic.

Recommended Videos

The Counter-Strike fandom’s reaction to Snax’s appointment as G2’s new captain has been overwhelmingly critical today. Some asked “Why can’t G2 just be normal?” while others suggested no one can expect normalcy from G2’s moves. Others were even more damning, simply claiming the behind-the-scenes swaps “comical.”

The old guards reunite for a new chapter at G2. Photo via ELEAGUE

Many pointed out G2’s perceived financial irresponsibility, comparing them to other esports organizations that have made questionable decisions under similar circumstances.

Perhaps the biggest question marks popped up around TaZ, G2’s coach, and what he’s doing to build this new structure. Fans questioned his influence and recruitment decisions, implying favoritism and skepticism about his eye for talent. Despite a few attempts to defend TaZ, the general consensus leaned towards questioning the effectiveness of G2’s decision-making process.

Snax’s journey in Counter-Strike up until this G2 signing has been nothing short of illustrious. He’s been a household figure since 2010, most prominently after his infamous run with Virtus.pro when his team won the second CS:GO Major at Katowice in 2014. One spot where people have questioned his ability, however, is his IGL status.

The decision to make Snax the captain of G2’s 2024 roster surprised many, especially since there was speculation NiKo might take on this role. However, Snax’s extensive experience and strategic acumen, particularly from his years with Virtus.pro alongside TaZ, could have been the on-paper skills that earned him the leadership position. He is expected to contribute to strategic components and to be a crucial factor in G2’s performance.

The integration of Snax into G2 marks a significant development in the team’s strategy. While his wealth of experience is an undeniable asset, the community’s skepticism and concerns about role clashes highlight the challenges ahead.

As G2 prepares for the Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia, Snax may have to prove himself to the many CS2 critics and prove their worries wrong⁠—and quickly.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy