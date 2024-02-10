Category:
Counter-Strike

‘Decent from the start’: G2 coach TaZ defends CS2 from fan criticism

Things are slowly but surely looking up.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Feb 10, 2024 12:00 pm
TaZ looking at the monitor.
Photo via Steelseries

The major Call to Arms Counter-Strike 2 update on Feb. 6 was warmly welcomed by the community after the lack of any substantial changes in January and December. However, G2 Esports’ coach TaZ thinks the game is “heading in the right direction” and that its launch was superior to that of previous entries in the series.

Recommended Videos

G2 was one of the teams trying out the new update at IEM Katowice 2024’s playoff stage in the Spodek arena. Despite feeling comfortable on it, they were bested by FaZe Clan in the quarterfinal. Afterward, the Polish coach addressed the community’s concerns about minimal changes in CS2 in the span of the last couple of months.

“We are heading in the right direction. When we played Counter-Strike 1.6, we didn’t have any updates at all. CS:GO, on the other hand, was awful for the whole year before Valve started changing things. CS2 was decent from the start. There were elements that players could dislike, but CS:GO looked entirely different,” TaZ told Dot Esports.

IEM Katowice 2024's trophy on the scene.
For a few teams like G2, Katowice’s playoffs are the only official test of the update prior to RMRs. Photo by Monster Energy

Having been active in all three titles, there are hardly any active and more knowledgeable personalities than TaZ in the scene. The 37-year-old joined G2 last December, which is his first gig as a coach.

The discussion has been gaining steam recently due to the RMRs for the PGL Copenhagen Major being just a few days away. The European RMR A begins on Feb. 14 in Bucharest, meaning it will start only a week after the latest vital update.

Players are calling Call to Arms update a major win for Valve, though bear in mind the devs didn’t make any substantial changes for two months prior. Team Falcons’ Magisk wasn’t surprised to see such a key update drop right before the RMRs but still called out the current Major format. He believes it allows for too many upsets in the qualifiers, which could potentially scare away organizations from entering CS2.

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.