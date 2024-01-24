IEM Katowice 2024: Schedule, scores, teams, and more

Between the RMR qualifiers and BLAST Premier’s Spring Groups this past week, most of Counter-Strike 2’s top squads have a few official games under their belt for the 2024 season. They’ll need to hope the rust is shaken off as the first tier one LAN has arrived—IEM Katowice.

IEM Katowice is one of ESL’s longest-standing tournaments and kicks off 2024’s major competitive ladder. One of the most prestigious titles in Counter-Strike, IEM Katowice features a massive $1 million prize pool and, for the winner, a guaranteed invitation to IEM Cologne and the BLAST Premier World Final. With the world rankings far from set in stone as teams adjust to CS2 and the meta, you won’t want to miss this year’s edition of the Polish event.

Here’s everything we know about IEM Katowice 2024: full schedule, results, participating teams, and more.

IEM Katowice 2024 format and teams

Vitality have a decent shot at the trophy, while Liquid won’t be attending. Photo by Helena Kristiansson via ESL

IEM Katowice 2024 is split into three stages: Play-In, Group Stage, and the Playoffs. 24 teams in total will contest for the trophy but only six will win the right to play in front of the crowd at Spodek Arena in February.

The Play-In features 16 teams split into a double-elimination bracket. These teams qualified for the opening stage of IEM Katowice thanks to their status as the top squads from their respective regions per the ESL rankings. Eight teams will emerge from the Play-In bracket and join the eight invited squads in the Group Stage.

The remaining 16 teams will play out another double-elimination bracket across two groups, with three per group making it to the arena for the Playoffs. A final single-elimination bracket will determine who rises above all to lift the Katowice trophy and etch their names into CS history.

Below, we’ve listed the full list of invites, their method of qualification, and where they will begin their IEM Katowice 2024 journey.

Team Qualification Method IEM Katowice 2024 starting stage G2 Esports IEM Cologne 2023 Group Stage MOUZ ESL Pro League Season 18 Group Stage FaZe Clan IEM Sydney 2023 Group Stage Team Vitality ESL World Ranking Group Stage Complexity Gaming ESL World Ranking Group Stage Natus Vincere ESL World Ranking Group Stage Monte ESL World Ranking Group Stage Team Falcons ESL World Ranking Group Stage Rebels Gaming Mistrzostwa Polski Play-In Cloud9 ESL World Ranking (EU) Play-In Virtus.pro ESL World Ranking (EU) Play-In Heroic ESL World Ranking (EU) Play-In FURIA ESL World Ranking (SA) Play-In M80 ESL World Ranking (NA) Play-In Rooster ESL World Ranking (OCE) Play-In The MongolZ ESL World Ranking (Asia) Play-In BIG ESL World Ranking Play-In GamerLegion ESL World Ranking Play-In Apeks ESL World Ranking Play-In Astralis ESL World Ranking Play-In Eternal Fire ESL World Ranking Play-In BetBoom Team ESL World Ranking Play-In ENCE ESL World Ranking Play-In Team Spirit ESL World Ranking Play-In

IEM Katowice 2024 standings

Below you’ll find the full standings for IEM Katowice 2024. Alongside the $400,000 prize purse for the tournament champion, the winner will also receive a direct invite to ESL’s second pinnacle event for 2024 at IEM Cologne, as well as BLAST Premier’s World Final. That’s not all though, because they’ll also notch a mark on the Intel Grand Slam; win four IGS-tier events before anyone else, and the team net a further $1 million.

Placement Team Prize First TBD $400,000, IEM Cologne 2024, BLAST Premier World Final Second TBD $180,000 Third TBD $80,000 Fifth TBD, TBD $40,000 Seventh TBD, TBD $24,000 Ninth TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD $16,000 13th TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD $10,000 17th TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD $4,500 21st TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD $2,500

IEM Katowice 2024 schedule

Can G2 go back-to-back? Photo by Michal Konkol via ESL

All times below are listed in Central Time (CT) and are subject to change.

Play-In

Wednesday, Jan. 31

8:30am Cloud9 vs. Rebels Eternal Fire vs. BetrBoom

9:30am Heroic vs. Astralis ENCE vs. BIG

10:30am FURIA vs. The MongolZ Spirit vs. Apeks

11:30am GamerLegion vs. M80 Rooster vs. Virtus.pro



Group Stage

Group A Group B FaZe Clan Team Vitality Team Falcons G2 Esports Natus Vincere Monte Complexity MOUZ TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Full schedule to be determined.

This schedule will be updated as the event progresses.