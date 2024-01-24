IEM Katowice 2024: Schedule, scores, teams, and more

The first edition of Kato in CS2.

The IEM Katowice trophy on a plinth with banners of former champions displayed in the background.
Photo by Helena Kristiansson via ESL

Between the RMR qualifiers and BLAST Premier’s Spring Groups this past week, most of Counter-Strike 2’s top squads have a few official games under their belt for the 2024 season. They’ll need to hope the rust is shaken off as the first tier one LAN has arrived—IEM Katowice.

Recommended Videos

IEM Katowice is one of ESL’s longest-standing tournaments and kicks off 2024’s major competitive ladder. One of the most prestigious titles in Counter-Strike, IEM Katowice features a massive $1 million prize pool and, for the winner, a guaranteed invitation to IEM Cologne and the BLAST Premier World Final. With the world rankings far from set in stone as teams adjust to CS2 and the meta, you won’t want to miss this year’s edition of the Polish event.

Here’s everything we know about IEM Katowice 2024: full schedule, results, participating teams, and more.

IEM Katowice 2024 format and teams

IEM Katowice 2024 is split into three stages: Play-In, Group Stage, and the Playoffs. 24 teams in total will contest for the trophy but only six will win the right to play in front of the crowd at Spodek Arena in February.

The Play-In features 16 teams split into a double-elimination bracket. These teams qualified for the opening stage of IEM Katowice thanks to their status as the top squads from their respective regions per the ESL rankings. Eight teams will emerge from the Play-In bracket and join the eight invited squads in the Group Stage.

The remaining 16 teams will play out another double-elimination bracket across two groups, with three per group making it to the arena for the Playoffs. A final single-elimination bracket will determine who rises above all to lift the Katowice trophy and etch their names into CS history.

Below, we’ve listed the full list of invites, their method of qualification, and where they will begin their IEM Katowice 2024 journey.

TeamQualification MethodIEM Katowice 2024 starting stage
G2 EsportsIEM Cologne 2023Group Stage
MOUZESL Pro League Season 18Group Stage
FaZe ClanIEM Sydney 2023Group Stage
Team VitalityESL World RankingGroup Stage
Complexity GamingESL World RankingGroup Stage
Natus VincereESL World RankingGroup Stage
MonteESL World RankingGroup Stage
Team FalconsESL World RankingGroup Stage
Rebels GamingMistrzostwa PolskiPlay-In
Cloud9ESL World Ranking (EU)Play-In
Virtus.proESL World Ranking (EU)Play-In
HeroicESL World Ranking (EU)Play-In
FURIAESL World Ranking (SA)Play-In
M80ESL World Ranking (NA)Play-In
RoosterESL World Ranking (OCE)Play-In
The MongolZESL World Ranking (Asia)Play-In
BIGESL World RankingPlay-In
GamerLegionESL World RankingPlay-In
ApeksESL World RankingPlay-In
AstralisESL World RankingPlay-In
Eternal FireESL World RankingPlay-In
BetBoom TeamESL World RankingPlay-In
ENCEESL World RankingPlay-In
Team SpiritESL World RankingPlay-In

IEM Katowice 2024 standings

Below you’ll find the full standings for IEM Katowice 2024. Alongside the $400,000 prize purse for the tournament champion, the winner will also receive a direct invite to ESL’s second pinnacle event for 2024 at IEM Cologne, as well as BLAST Premier’s World Final. That’s not all though, because they’ll also notch a mark on the Intel Grand Slam; win four IGS-tier events before anyone else, and the team net a further $1 million.

PlacementTeamPrize
FirstTBD$400,000, IEM Cologne 2024, BLAST Premier World Final
SecondTBD$180,000
ThirdTBD$80,000
FifthTBD, TBD$40,000
SeventhTBD, TBD$24,000
NinthTBD, TBD, TBD, TBD$16,000
13thTBD, TBD, TBD, TBD$10,000
17thTBD, TBD, TBD, TBD$4,500
21stTBD, TBD, TBD, TBD$2,500

IEM Katowice 2024 schedule

All times below are listed in Central Time (CT) and are subject to change.

Play-In

Wednesday, Jan. 31

  • 8:30am
    • Cloud9 vs. Rebels
    • Eternal Fire vs. BetrBoom
  • 9:30am
    • Heroic vs. Astralis
    • ENCE vs. BIG
  • 10:30am
    • FURIA vs. The MongolZ
    • Spirit vs. Apeks
  • 11:30am
    • GamerLegion vs. M80
    • Rooster vs. Virtus.pro

Group Stage

Group AGroup B
FaZe ClanTeam Vitality
Team FalconsG2 Esports
Natus VincereMonte
ComplexityMOUZ
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD
TBDTBD

Full schedule to be determined.

This schedule will be updated as the event progresses.

Author

Nicholas Taifalos
Aussie Editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career as a commentator, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly CS:GO and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com