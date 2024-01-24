IEM Katowice 2024: Schedule, scores, teams, and more

Between the RMR qualifiers and BLAST Premier’s Spring Groups this past week, most of Counter-Strike 2’s top squads have a few official games under their belt for the 2024 season. They’ll need to hope the rust is shaken off as the first tier one LAN has arrived—IEM Katowice.
IEM Katowice is one of ESL’s longest-standing tournaments and kicks off 2024’s major competitive ladder. One of the most prestigious titles in Counter-Strike, IEM Katowice features a massive $1 million prize pool and, for the winner, a guaranteed invitation to IEM Cologne and the BLAST Premier World Final. With the world rankings far from set in stone as teams adjust to CS2 and the meta, you won’t want to miss this year’s edition of the Polish event.
Here’s everything we know about IEM Katowice 2024: full schedule, results, participating teams, and more.
IEM Katowice 2024 format and teams
IEM Katowice 2024 is split into three stages: Play-In, Group Stage, and the Playoffs. 24 teams in total will contest for the trophy but only six will win the right to play in front of the crowd at Spodek Arena in February.
The Play-In features 16 teams split into a double-elimination bracket. These teams qualified for the opening stage of IEM Katowice thanks to their status as the top squads from their respective regions per the ESL rankings. Eight teams will emerge from the Play-In bracket and join the eight invited squads in the Group Stage.
The remaining 16 teams will play out another double-elimination bracket across two groups, with three per group making it to the arena for the Playoffs. A final single-elimination bracket will determine who rises above all to lift the Katowice trophy and etch their names into CS history.
Below, we’ve listed the full list of invites, their method of qualification, and where they will begin their IEM Katowice 2024 journey.
|Team
|Qualification Method
|IEM Katowice 2024 starting stage
|G2 Esports
|IEM Cologne 2023
|Group Stage
|MOUZ
|ESL Pro League Season 18
|Group Stage
|FaZe Clan
|IEM Sydney 2023
|Group Stage
|Team Vitality
|ESL World Ranking
|Group Stage
|Complexity Gaming
|ESL World Ranking
|Group Stage
|Natus Vincere
|ESL World Ranking
|Group Stage
|Monte
|ESL World Ranking
|Group Stage
|Team Falcons
|ESL World Ranking
|Group Stage
|Rebels Gaming
|Mistrzostwa Polski
|Play-In
|Cloud9
|ESL World Ranking (EU)
|Play-In
|Virtus.pro
|ESL World Ranking (EU)
|Play-In
|Heroic
|ESL World Ranking (EU)
|Play-In
|FURIA
|ESL World Ranking (SA)
|Play-In
|M80
|ESL World Ranking (NA)
|Play-In
|Rooster
|ESL World Ranking (OCE)
|Play-In
|The MongolZ
|ESL World Ranking (Asia)
|Play-In
|BIG
|ESL World Ranking
|Play-In
|GamerLegion
|ESL World Ranking
|Play-In
|Apeks
|ESL World Ranking
|Play-In
|Astralis
|ESL World Ranking
|Play-In
|Eternal Fire
|ESL World Ranking
|Play-In
|BetBoom Team
|ESL World Ranking
|Play-In
|ENCE
|ESL World Ranking
|Play-In
|Team Spirit
|ESL World Ranking
|Play-In
IEM Katowice 2024 standings
Below you’ll find the full standings for IEM Katowice 2024. Alongside the $400,000 prize purse for the tournament champion, the winner will also receive a direct invite to ESL’s second pinnacle event for 2024 at IEM Cologne, as well as BLAST Premier’s World Final. That’s not all though, because they’ll also notch a mark on the Intel Grand Slam; win four IGS-tier events before anyone else, and the team net a further $1 million.
|Placement
|Team
|Prize
|First
|TBD
|$400,000, IEM Cologne 2024, BLAST Premier World Final
|Second
|TBD
|$180,000
|Third
|TBD
|$80,000
|Fifth
|TBD, TBD
|$40,000
|Seventh
|TBD, TBD
|$24,000
|Ninth
|TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD
|$16,000
|13th
|TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD
|$10,000
|17th
|TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD
|$4,500
|21st
|TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD
|$2,500
IEM Katowice 2024 schedule
All times below are listed in Central Time (CT) and are subject to change.
Play-In
Wednesday, Jan. 31
- 8:30am
- Cloud9 vs. Rebels
- Eternal Fire vs. BetrBoom
- 9:30am
- Heroic vs. Astralis
- ENCE vs. BIG
- 10:30am
- FURIA vs. The MongolZ
- Spirit vs. Apeks
- 11:30am
- GamerLegion vs. M80
- Rooster vs. Virtus.pro
Group Stage
|Group A
|Group B
|FaZe Clan
|Team Vitality
|Team Falcons
|G2 Esports
|Natus Vincere
|Monte
|Complexity
|MOUZ
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Full schedule to be determined.
This schedule will be updated as the event progresses.