Sublime Stewie2K, G2 stun Vitality at IEM Dallas to claim org’s first trophy in CS2

Entering last weekend’s IEM Dallas 2024 playoffs, next to no one gave G2 Esports a chance of lifting the trophy on Sunday night—but they’ve done just that, taking down veritable giants Vitality 2-1 to claim the org’s first Counter-Strike 2 title.

G2 frontman m0NESY may have taken out the tournament MVP by a landslide following his 83-kill, 1.61-rated grand final performance, but the only name on the lips of fans today was Stewie2K’s. After a stint away in VALORANT, G2 called upon the American Major champ at the eleventh hour following the withdrawal of captain HooXi—and he answered in kind, helping to deliver the org its first win since IEM Cologne 2023.

Miraculous. Photo by Stephanie Lindgren via ESL

“I’m back,” Stewie said following the grand final win. “It’s probably the best feeling ever. I feel like I’ve been through hell for this shit, I’m very grateful and very thankful, honestly.” The stats sheets may not show it, but Stewie’s return to tier-one Counter-Strike has shaken its competitive scene to its core. “I didn’t feel I was ready to come here but the fact it’s ended up this way, it was meant to be.”

NiKo was understandably speechless following the win, which included a lower bracket group stage run, wins over perennial CS2 bosses FaZe Clan and surprise packet 9z, and victory over the number three ranked squad in the final—itself as action-packed as the tournament with two overtime runs and a near-flawless Nuke CT side. “This has been one of the most intense games I’ve played this season. Overtimes the first two maps, coming back on the T side, the pressure… it doesn’t matter in the end, we have lifted the trophy,” NiKo said.

The team handed the trophy to Stewie, who last lifted a Counter-Strike trophy with Team Liquid at IEM Chicago almost five years ago. While his time with G2 may be over, it’s clear Stewie is back where he belongs and is here to stay. Regardless of where he ends up, NA CS—and the scene at large—won’t be forgetting the impact he’s left in Dallas this week.

G2 will line up at the OVO Arena in London in 10 days for the BLAST Premier Spring Final with in-game leader HooXi back at the helm, while Stewie’s hunt for a CS2 team continues—but with an IEM Dallas medal attached to the resume, we can’t imagine he’ll be teamless for long.

