IEM Dallas 2024: Schedule, results, streams, and more

Famed esports series Intel Extreme Masters celebrates its 100th edition in the U.S. at IEM Dallas with 16 of the world’s best Counter-Strike 2 teams converging on Texas for a shot at a massive prize pool and an all-important invite to IEM Cologne.
We’ve got quite a lineup of squads hitting U.S. shores on May 27. MOUZ have gone back-to-back with S-Tier tournament wins and will look to continue their scintillating form, while the likes of FaZe, Complexity, Vitality, NAVI, Spirit, and a G2 squad featuring Stewie2K will be out to stop them. We can’t forget the challengers to the crown either—Virtus.pro, FlyQuest, HEROIC, Falcons, and Monte have shown they’ve got what it takes to cause an upset.
Here’s what you need to know about IEM Dallas 2024: Full schedule, results and streams.
IEM Dallas 2024 CS2 format and prizes
IEM Dallas 2024 is a 16-team CS2 tournament and the latest stop in ESL’s worldwide tour. This is the third time IEM has returned to the Texan city in as many years and it certainly won’t be a trophy teams will want to miss; the win secures not only a $100,000 USD prize but also a direct invite to IEM Cologne 2024 in August.
The 16 teams in Dallas have been split into two groups, with each playing out a double-elimination bracket. Both teams that survive the upper bracket qualify for the playoffs, with the winner of the upper bracket final starting their finals run in the semis. The upper-bracket loser and the lower-bracket winner will be reseeded into the quarterfinals.
The playoffs consist of a single elimination bracket, with every match a best-of-three—including the grand final on Monday, June 3.
IEM Dallas 2024 CS2 schedule and results
Group stage
All match times are in Central Time (CT).
Monday, May 27
- 12:30pm
- G2 vs. Falcons
- Vitality vs. Monte
- 1:30pm
- MOUZ vs. 9z
- Complexity vs. Liquid
- 2:30pm
- FaZe vs. M80
- NAVI vs. BIG
- 3:30pm
- VP vs. HEROIC
- Spirit vs. FlyQuest
- 4:30pm
- TBD vs. TBD
- Group A upper bracket semifinal. Winner qualifies for playoffs.
- TBD vs. TBD
- Group A lower bracket opener. Loser is eliminated.
- TBD vs. TBD
- 7:30pm
- TBD vs. TBD
- Group A upper bracket semifinal. Winner qualifies for playoffs.
- TBD vs. TBD
- Group A lower bracket opener. Loser is eliminated.
- TBD vs. TBD
Tuesday, May 28
- 12pm
- TBD vs. TBD
- Group B upper bracket semifinal. Winner qualifies for playoffs.
- TBD vs. TBD
- Group B lower bracket opener. Loser is eliminated.
- TBD vs. TBD
- 3pm
- TBD vs. TBD
- Group B upper bracket semifinal. Winner qualifies for playoffs.
- TBD vs. TBD
- Group B lower bracket opener. Loser is eliminated.
- TBD vs. TBD
- 6pm
- TBD vs. TBD
- Group A lower bracket semifinal. Loser is eliminated.
- TBD vs. TBD
- Group A lower bracket semifinal. Loser is eliminated.
- TBD vs. TBD
Wednesday, May 29
- 12pm
- TBD vs. TBD
- Group B lower bracket semifinal. Loser is eliminated.
- TBD vs. TBD
- Group B lower bracket semifinal. Loser is eliminated.
- TBD vs. TBD
- 3pm
- TBD vs. TBD
- Group A lower bracket final. Winner proceeds to the quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.
- TBD vs. TBD
- Group A upper bracket final. Winner proceeds to the semifinals, loser proceeds to the quarterfinals.
- TBD vs. TBD
- 6pm
- TBD vs. TBD
- Group B lower bracket final. Winner proceeds to the quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.
- TBD vs. TBD
- Group B upper bracket final. Winner proceeds to the semifinals, loser proceeds to the quarterfinals.
- TBD vs. TBD
Playoffs
All match times are in Central Time (CT).
Friday, May 31
- 1pm: TBD vs. TBD
- Quarterfinal. Winner proceeds to the semifinals, loser is eliminated.
- 4:15pm: TBD vs. TBD
- Quarterfinal. Winner proceeds to the semifinals, loser is eliminated.
Saturday, June 1
- 1pm: TBD vs. TBD
- Semifinal. Winner proceeds to the grand final, loser is eliminated.
- 4:15pm: TBD vs. TBD
- Semifinal. Winner proceeds to the grand final, loser is eliminated.
Sunday, June 2
- 1pm: TBD vs. TBD
- Grand final (best-of-three).
IEM Dallas 2024 CS2 streams: How to watch
IEM Dallas 2024 will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube via ESL’s channels and across two broadcasts. If you missed any of the action, spoiler-free VODs will be on each channel following the conclusion of each matchday. Alternate language broadcasts may also be available—check the event’s Liquipedia page for more.