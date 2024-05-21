The IEM Dallas 2023 audience sit and watch Counter-Strike.
Photo by Helena Kristiansson via ESL
Category:
Counter-Strike

IEM Dallas 2024: Schedule, results, streams, and more

The 100th edition of IEM is here.
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|
Published: May 20, 2024 09:04 pm

Famed esports series Intel Extreme Masters celebrates its 100th edition in the U.S. at IEM Dallas with 16 of the world’s best Counter-Strike 2 teams converging on Texas for a shot at a massive prize pool and an all-important invite to IEM Cologne.

Recommended Videos

We’ve got quite a lineup of squads hitting U.S. shores on May 27. MOUZ have gone back-to-back with S-Tier tournament wins and will look to continue their scintillating form, while the likes of FaZe, Complexity, Vitality, NAVI, Spirit, and a G2 squad featuring Stewie2K will be out to stop them. We can’t forget the challengers to the crown either—Virtus.pro, FlyQuest, HEROIC, Falcons, and Monte have shown they’ve got what it takes to cause an upset.

Here’s what you need to know about IEM Dallas 2024: Full schedule, results and streams.

IEM Dallas 2024 CS2 format and prizes

Torzsi celebrating at ESL Pro League Season 19 CS2
MOUZ are on a roll: Can they take home the win in Dallas? Photo by Adam Lakomy via ESL

IEM Dallas 2024 is a 16-team CS2 tournament and the latest stop in ESL’s worldwide tour. This is the third time IEM has returned to the Texan city in as many years and it certainly won’t be a trophy teams will want to miss; the win secures not only a $100,000 USD prize but also a direct invite to IEM Cologne 2024 in August.

The 16 teams in Dallas have been split into two groups, with each playing out a double-elimination bracket. Both teams that survive the upper bracket qualify for the playoffs, with the winner of the upper bracket final starting their finals run in the semis. The upper-bracket loser and the lower-bracket winner will be reseeded into the quarterfinals.

The playoffs consist of a single elimination bracket, with every match a best-of-three—including the grand final on Monday, June 3.

IEM Dallas 2024 CS2 schedule and results

Group stage

All match times are in Central Time (CT).

Monday, May 27

  • 12:30pm
    • G2 vs. Falcons
    • Vitality vs. Monte
  • 1:30pm
    • MOUZ vs. 9z
    • Complexity vs. Liquid
  • 2:30pm
    • FaZe vs. M80
    • NAVI vs. BIG
  • 3:30pm
    • VP vs. HEROIC
    • Spirit vs. FlyQuest
  • 4:30pm
    • TBD vs. TBD
      • Group A upper bracket semifinal. Winner qualifies for playoffs.
    • TBD vs. TBD
      • Group A lower bracket opener. Loser is eliminated.
  • 7:30pm
    • TBD vs. TBD
      • Group A upper bracket semifinal. Winner qualifies for playoffs.
    • TBD vs. TBD
      • Group A lower bracket opener. Loser is eliminated.

Tuesday, May 28

  • 12pm
    • TBD vs. TBD
      • Group B upper bracket semifinal. Winner qualifies for playoffs.
    • TBD vs. TBD
      • Group B lower bracket opener. Loser is eliminated.
  • 3pm
    • TBD vs. TBD
      • Group B upper bracket semifinal. Winner qualifies for playoffs.
    • TBD vs. TBD
      • Group B lower bracket opener. Loser is eliminated.
  • 6pm
    • TBD vs. TBD
      • Group A lower bracket semifinal. Loser is eliminated.
    • TBD vs. TBD
      • Group A lower bracket semifinal. Loser is eliminated.

Wednesday, May 29

  • 12pm
    • TBD vs. TBD
      • Group B lower bracket semifinal. Loser is eliminated.
    • TBD vs. TBD
      • Group B lower bracket semifinal. Loser is eliminated.
  • 3pm
    • TBD vs. TBD
      • Group A lower bracket final. Winner proceeds to the quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.
    • TBD vs. TBD
      • Group A upper bracket final. Winner proceeds to the semifinals, loser proceeds to the quarterfinals.
  • 6pm
    • TBD vs. TBD
      • Group B lower bracket final. Winner proceeds to the quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.
    • TBD vs. TBD
      • Group B upper bracket final. Winner proceeds to the semifinals, loser proceeds to the quarterfinals.

Playoffs

A screenshot of the playoff bracket at IEM Dallas 2024.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Liquipedia

All match times are in Central Time (CT).

Friday, May 31

  • 1pm: TBD vs. TBD
    • Quarterfinal. Winner proceeds to the semifinals, loser is eliminated.
  • 4:15pm: TBD vs. TBD
    • Quarterfinal. Winner proceeds to the semifinals, loser is eliminated.

Saturday, June 1

  • 1pm: TBD vs. TBD
    • Semifinal. Winner proceeds to the grand final, loser is eliminated.
  • 4:15pm: TBD vs. TBD
    • Semifinal. Winner proceeds to the grand final, loser is eliminated.

Sunday, June 2

  • 1pm: TBD vs. TBD
    • Grand final (best-of-three).

IEM Dallas 2024 CS2 streams: How to watch

IEM Dallas 2024 will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube via ESL’s channels and across two broadcasts. If you missed any of the action, spoiler-free VODs will be on each channel following the conclusion of each matchday. Alternate language broadcasts may also be available—check the event’s Liquipedia page for more.

Twitch / YouTubeTwitch / YouTube
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article North America will reportedly host a Counter-Strike Major for the first time in 7 years
Hallzerk competing at the Challengers Stage of BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
North America will reportedly host a Counter-Strike Major for the first time in 7 years
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 20, 2024
Read Article MOUZ sweep Spirit in BetBoom Dacha Belgrade grand final to take HLTV top spot for the first time ever
Torzsi celebrating at ESL Pro League Season 19 CS2
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
MOUZ sweep Spirit in BetBoom Dacha Belgrade grand final to take HLTV top spot for the first time ever
Luci Kelemen Luci Kelemen May 19, 2024
Read Article Stewie2K to make tier one CS2 debut as a stand-in at IEM Dallas
Stewie sits and fistbumps his team while playing Counter-Strike.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Stewie2K to make tier one CS2 debut as a stand-in at IEM Dallas
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos May 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article North America will reportedly host a Counter-Strike Major for the first time in 7 years
Hallzerk competing at the Challengers Stage of BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
North America will reportedly host a Counter-Strike Major for the first time in 7 years
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 20, 2024
Read Article MOUZ sweep Spirit in BetBoom Dacha Belgrade grand final to take HLTV top spot for the first time ever
Torzsi celebrating at ESL Pro League Season 19 CS2
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
MOUZ sweep Spirit in BetBoom Dacha Belgrade grand final to take HLTV top spot for the first time ever
Luci Kelemen Luci Kelemen May 19, 2024
Read Article Stewie2K to make tier one CS2 debut as a stand-in at IEM Dallas
Stewie sits and fistbumps his team while playing Counter-Strike.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Stewie2K to make tier one CS2 debut as a stand-in at IEM Dallas
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos May 19, 2024
Author
Nicholas Taifalos
Weekend editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career in commentary, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly Counter-Strike and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com