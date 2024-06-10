BLAST Premier Spring Finals CS2 2024: Results, schedule, and more

The last tier one CS2 events of the first half of 2024 are set to take place in June before competitive players and teams head over for a month-long summer break. The biggest and (deservedly) the most-anticipated tournament is BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2024.

Eight teams are gathering in London to fight for a lion’s share of the $425,000 prize pool. But the money isn’t the only reward, since the winners will be directly invited to an event that concludes the Counter-Strike competitive year: BLAST Premier World Final 2024. Two squads have already secured their place—Spirit and Natus Vincere. The former did so by winning IEM Katowice 2024, while the latter was invited after hoisting the Major trophy in March.

Here’s everything you need to know about BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2024: Match schedule, results, streams, and more.

BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2024 CS2 format and teams

Will G2 continue their winning streak? Photo by Stephanie Lindgren via ESL

BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2024 features a GSL-style double-elimination group stage. Like a few previous tier one events, this time around, there’s also a small twist. Instead of only two teams from each group making it to the playoffs, three participants will qualify instead.

The winner of the upper bracket final proceeded directly to the playoff semifinals, while the upper bracket runner-up and the lower bracket qualifier began the playoffs in the quarterfinals. All matches are concluded in best-of-five format, with the final on Sunday being a best-of-five spectacle.

The playoffs saw the remaining six battle through a single-elimination bracket.

The squads visiting the United Kingdom in June are as follows:

FaZe Clan

SAW

NAVI

Astralis

Vitality

Virtus Pro

Spirit

G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Spring Final 2024 schedule, scores, and results

The action kicks off on Wednesday, June 12, with each of the eight teams coming out to play. Looking at the format, victory in the first series is essential, since it guarantees you a direct spot in the playoffs. Therefore, each series is expected to deliver top-tier CS2.

Standings

Here are the full standings for the BLAST Premier Spring Final 2024:

Placement Prize Team First $200,000, spot at BLAST Premier World Final 2024 TBD Second $85,000 TBD Third-fourth $40,000 TBD Fifth-sixth $20,000 TBD Seventh-eighth $10,000 TBD

Scores and results

Wednesday, June 12

6am: FaZe vs. SAW

8:30am: NAVI vs. Astralis

11am: Vitality vs. VP

1:30pm: Spirit vs. G2

Thursday, June 13

6am: Group A Lower Bracket Final

8:30am: Group A Upper Bracket Final

11am: Group B Lower Bracket Final

1:30pm: Group B Upper Bracket Final

Friday, June 14

10am: First quarterfinal

1pm: Second quarterfinal

Saturday, June 15

10am: First semifinal

1pm: Second semifinal

Sunday, June 16

9am: Grand Final

How to watch BLAST Premier Spring Final 2024

Everyone has their eyes on the trophy. Photo by Helena Kristiansson via ESL

Nothing has changed when it comes to watching BLAST events. Like previous ones, you can follow BLAST Premier Spring Final 2024 through the organizer’s official channels on Twitch and YouTube.

