Nitr0’s big CS2 return reportedly cut short after M80 negotiations collapse

Nitr0’s highly anticipated return to Counter-Strike 2 has been abruptly halted, with late negotiations with American organization M80 reportedly falling through at the last hurdles.

Despite extensive signing talks behind the scenes, the two sides have not been able to finalize a contract agreement for nitr0 to replace the outgoing Mario “malbsMd” Samayoa, according to a report from dust2.us today. This surprise setback at the Counter-Strike negotiating table now leaves nitr0 still searching for a new team.

Captain America will not be returning to CS2. Image via ESL

In recent weeks, nitr0 has had multiple prospects for his return to North America. Perhaps surprisingly, heavyweight NA teams like Liquid and Complexity have shown no interest in hiring the seasoned IGL, with Liquid still exploring market options and Complexity reportedly satisfied with its current leadership.

Dust2.us suggested nitr0 and M80 couldn’t agree on roles, especially after M80 recently acquired Elias “s1n” Stein as their new IGL. This split⁠, which eventually turned into an unsolvable disagreement, left the two parties too far apart on a deal.

Counter-Strike 2 reports have since indicated NRG could now be nitr0’s best prospect for finding a new home; the move would reunite him with former teammates oSee and coach daps, all of whom spent time together under Liquid’s banner.

Early fan reactions seem to have swayed towards relief from M80 fans to interest from more neutral viewers. Some M80 loyalists said they were happy because “M80 needs firepower, not another IGL,” while others are now speculating about next pickups.

M80 next goes into action in the ESL Challenger League Season 48 North America on July 15. When the roster next plays, it will be without nitr0 after today’s deal collapse.

