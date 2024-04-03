Is Content Warning free to play?

With Landfall Publishing’s Content Warning taking the internet by storm, you may wonder if the indie experience is available for free or has to be purchased. Well, we have just the answer you are looking for.

Content Warning pricing, explained: Is it free to play?

Do a watch party and wait for views to rake up. Image via Landfall

Unfortunately, Content Warning is not free to play at the moment. It’s available to purchase via Steam for $7.99—a fair price considering how viral it has gone since release. Interestingly, it was released without a price tag for a limited time.

Celebrating April Fools’ Day, on April 1 between 11am and 11pm CT, players could add Content Warning to their Steam libraries for free—and boy, did the community take advantage. Landfall Publishing later announced that 6.2 million players bought Content Warning in the first 24 hours. To top it off, it recorded the highest concurrent player count of over 200,000. Of course, for a surprise release like this, no one expected the indie title to break the popularity charts.

Being available for free kicked Content Warning’s marketing campaign up a notch. Unfortunately, many of us can’t grab the offer anymore.

Is Content Warning worth its price tag?

$8 won’t burn that big of a hole for most of us, but the question of worth may cross our minds. If you are looking for a multiplayer horror game, Content Warning is a great indie option.

With scary creatures and cursed items to deal with, Content Warning is sort of similar to Lethal Company. Instead of stocking up on scrap and selling them to the Company, you have to capture videos of your friends doing scary stuff and post them on a fictitious social platform called SpöökTube, while hoping for your videos to blow up and bring you profit.

Then again, it’s an indie gam, and we aren’t sure how well Landfall Publishing can support it with new content. Those who added it for free definitely got away with the best deal.

