5 best Content Warning mods

Content Warning is already the new obsession among social horror game fans. It looks perfect for fans of Lethal Company, since it also tasks you with exploring dark and scary places with friends while facing deadly creatures for digital change.

There are mods for Content Warning that will improve your overall experience, let you play with more friends, or just get into matches a bit faster. To use any of them, you need to install BepInEx so the mods are compatible with the game. I have tested all the mods as of April 2, and can confirm they are working at the time of writing.

Content Warning’s best mods to install today

1) Virality (includes bigger lobby)

Virality is the best Content Warning mod due to how complete it is. It adds bigger lobby sizes, allowing you to have up to 200 players in a single match. It lets you join a lobby through Steam, and also lets you join a match while it’s happening, since normally, new players are locked out of joining once a run starts.

The only downside is that some functions may not work with players who don’t have the mod installed. So, if you’re trying to play with more friends, ask them to install it first. It requires BepInEx LTS 5.4.22 to work.

2) MoreCustomization

If you want to adjust your Content Warning character’s face with more freedom, MoreCustomization is the mod for you. It lets you add up to 128 characters and adjust their size indefinitely, making your new and improved face the best it can be. Just like Virality, it requires every player in the lobby to have the mod installed to see it properly, and it is compatible with Virality itself. It also requires BepInEx LTS 5.4.22 to run.

3) VolumeBooster

You can adjust Content Warning’s sound to be up to 30 times louder than the default using VolumeBooster. It’s especially useful so you can hear your friends if they’re too far from you, which makes their voice considerably hard to hear. It should also allow you to hear monsters more clearly and earlier than you would otherwise, so you could consider this mod cheating. But hey, it’s a casual co-op game, so do whatever you feel like. No judgement.

4) Skip Intro Screen

A small utility mod that lets you skip the Content Warning intro screen faster by pressing Escape, which according to the mod developer, should save you about three seconds. If you really feel like you can’t waste this time, this mod is for you.

5) UI Tweaks

If you want total immersion in Content Warning, you should download UI Tweaks. It lets you hide the entire interface inside the game, leaving you with only with what your character can see, and sound cues to let you know when you’re running out of stamina or oxygen. You can use it as a challenge mode where you have to track your stats and camera film yourself, instead of relying on the interface to tell you.

Where to find more Content Warning mods

You can find more mods for Content Warning in the game’s modding Discord server or on Thunderstore, where modders are starting to set up their mod libraries.

