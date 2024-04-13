Flicker lurks in the depths of Content Warning as the toughest and scariest creature to reside inside the factory. It appears at your lowest moment in the game, taking advantage of your sheer desperation. When you’re running low on oxygen, desperately scrambling for the Diving Bell, it will be there.

Here is how to deal with Flicker in Content Warning.

How to escape Flicker in Content Warning

Flicker needs the light. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Appearing like a jumpscare, Flicker demands your attention and forces you to look into its eyes. As you do so, your entire body is lifted up by wave-like black spikes manipulated by it. Your life force is sucked dry, and your body falls to the floor. Worst of all, Flicker can attack multiple players at once. So, how do you deal with this monster?

Flicker has two distinct characteristics that you should notice before you are attacked. These are flickering lights and static audio. Flicker behaves similarly to Minecraft‘s Enderman, with Silent Hill-like warning signs. Immediately leave the area if you see the flickering or red lights in accompaniment with radio static. If you are within the flicker lights source and hear static louder than other areas, look at the wall immediately. Looking at the wall will limit the Flicker’s chances to steal your attention.

Flicker only attacks if you look at it. It can only teleport directly underneath a light source, so this time, darkness is your old friend.

Where to find Flicker in Content Warning

I have searched high and low for this monster, and its spawn chance is incredibly low. There is no guarantee that this monster will appear in your playthrough, as each type has its own unique spawn rate, with Flicker being the rarest of all. Thankfully, its low spawn rate means you will have a greater opportunity to escape from the Old World, but don’t hold your breath if you’re purposely looking for it.

It is more likely that the Flicker resides in the deepest depths of the factory’s layout. However, it can appear near the Diving Bell itself, alongside the more common monsters like the Snail Man, Wisk-Head, Stabbing Ghost, and Caterpillar. Getting clearer footage of this monster reveals a hand-like appearance with a single piercing eye, forcing you to look at it. Flicker can appear in the flickers, directly underneath light sources. It may show itself before it attacks and without any obvious warning signs. If you see the monster before it attacks, backtrack from where you came and avoid the area it appeared in.

