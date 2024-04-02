All monsters in Content Warning and how to survive them

It’s important to know how to deal with each of the monsters and get back to the Diving Bell in Content Warning. You have to survive and record at the same time, so knowing what you’re recording will make the trip easier.

Recommended Videos

When you submerge to record your videos, you’ll encounter a variety of monsters that will try to kill you and your SpöökTuber friends while you record them to get views and make money.

All creatures in Content Warning

Know what you may find in the dark. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There aren’t any official names for the monsters, so we gave them our own based on their appearance and what they do. Each monster has a unique look, attack, and sound that will help you identify them even in the dark. Here are all the monsters we found in Content Warning and how to survive them in our detailed chart below.

Monster Description How to deal with Spider A spider-like creature with a flat face that shoots webs and kills the trapped prey. Avoid getting stuck in the web and run away. Mixer Head A tall mannequin with a kitchen mixer for a head. Dodge its dash and make it run into walls. Snail A small and slow creature that looks like a snail person. It does small damage if it catches you. Avoid getting grabbed by it. Star in the Ceiling This star-shaped monster will pull players towards the ceiling and trap them for some time. Throw an item at it by holding down the Q key to charge your throw. Tentacle Monster A giant round monster with tentacles coming out of it. Can also suck players in with wind currents. Run away and hide to avoid getting sucked. Shadow Monster You’ll hear a loud noise before it comes after you. It kills players instantly when touching. Shine a flashlight directly on it. Tall Monster A massive creature as tall as the ceiling with a large humanoid body and small head. If you encounter one, run and hide, it will kill you fast. Captcha Trap A giant trap that holds the player until a friend solves a Captcha puzzle to free them in 15 seconds. Solve the Captcha puzzle. If the friend fails three times, the trapped player is killed. Slime A big slime blob It’s mostly harmless. Just get away from it so it doesn’t knock you over. Gun Robot A small robot armed with a machine gun with a red laser. Stay out of sight and hide from its red laser Stabbing Ghost A short costume-like ghost holding a knife that will attack you. It will make an attacking stabbing a few times and give it some time, it might go back for another attack. Ear Monster A creature with a giant ear for a head and a porous body. Don’t make any sound and don’t sprint. Screaming Mouth It’s a full set of teeth similar to a Chattering Teeth toy. Dodge it and run away. Explosive Frog A monster that jumps and explodes when it lands. Be careful because it explodes more than once. Run from the explosion and don’t stop, they jump fast. Giant Eye A walking eye equipped with a club. Dodge the attacks and run away, it’s a strong monster.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more