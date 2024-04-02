How to get more views in Content Warning

The entire premise of Content Warning is for you and your friends to get as many views as possible with the footage you upload to SpöökTube. The film you share on SpöökTube can get different views, depending on several unseen factors.

Recommended Videos

The number of views you get depends on the content you share on SpöökTube. Unfortunately, you don’t get any feedback on why the footage gave you a lot of views or why you got so few in Content Warning. You have to pick this up yourself, and after several games, we’ve learned some of the best ways to increase the amount of views you get, giving you a better chance at going viral.

How to increase views in Content Warning

Your views appear after you upload a video to SpöökTube. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The content that gets the most views on SpöökTube has to focus on something scary, and the best way to get this content is by working with your teammates in Content Warning. You can play by yourself in a single-player game, but you won’t get as many views. These are some of the best ways to increase your views on every video you upload.

Film scary monsters

Film the Old World

Talk and use voice chat

Emote with monsters or film dead bodies

Increase film quality

Monsters can appear anywhere when you embark into the Old World. I had a run in Content Warning where I had two of them waiting outside the starting position, and they chased many of my friends around while I could film everything that happened. Although these did receive a good amount of views, you can get more by going deeper into the Old World buildings with your friends to catch these monsters on film. You want to mix exploring and filming monsters running around in front of the video camera, chasing after you. If you emote while a monster is in the same shot, it always gets bonus points from viewers.

Another way to boost your views is to use voice chat while playing Content Warning. Voice chat and talking with your teammates is a great way to garner more views for your channel. Having everyone on your team using voice chat gets the SpöökTube comments going. Plus, if you talk more, there’s a higher chance monsters can find you while wandering around the Old World, making it easier to get views.

After your first handful of videos in Content Warning, improving your video’s quality is another great way to increase views. This means you need to purchase specific items, which cost money. The best items to grab are the Boom Mic and Clapper. You can have one person carrying the Clapper to indicate the start and stop of whoever is using the video camera, and the Boom Mic needs to pick up people talking in the video. A Boom Mic is a great way to make it easier for viewers to catch what people say while on camera, getting you more views.

Finally, another great way to get views is to film a teammate’s body after a monster takes them out. It’s not the best way to go, and there’s a hospital bill when you return to the house, but it’s still a good way to get views. For anyone with a large team in Content Warning, see if someone is willing to die for the team, increasing the chances of a higher view count when you upload a video. After uploading a video, remember to save the video to your desktop.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more