player holding item in red room content warning
Here are the Content Warning May 2 full patch notes

I appreciate no longer being deleted while holding explosives.
Published: May 2, 2024 08:41 pm

Content Warning, the goofy horror game where you and friends aim to become “SpookTube famous,” has today received a massive content update. The May 2 update includes several big bug fixes, improvements, and a whole heap more content, ranging from new monsters and sky island upgrades to a cool new hat shop.

Unfortunately, the extraction bug, which most Content Warning players were hoping would be fixed, has not. However, the devs have added logs to this update to see if they can pinpoint what’s really causing this issue.

Content Warning full patch notes: May 2

four players with different faces posing content warning
Teamwork makes the dream work.

New content

  • An additional map.
  • 13 new monsters.
  • Item— the Rescue hook.
  • A hat shop.
  • Unlockable upgrades for Sky Island.
  • Sponsored video deals—these can be picked up after week one.
  • MetaCoins—These are used to purchase island upgrades and hats.
  • A rare cursed item in the Old World.
  • A mirror in the house.

Changes and improvements

  • Level selection will now be random. 
  • Monsters will be more balanced.
  • Various aspects of Content Warning‘s audio have been improved.
  • Player voice range has been boosted.
  • Modding matchmaking has been reworked.
  • Video network performance has been optimized to get faster extractions.

Bugfixes

There are many bug fixes to help improve graphics, performance, and Content Warning gameplay. Some of the most important are that players should no longer fall through the map if they sleep on a ceiling, and holding an exploding bomb should no longer delete a player. For a full list of bugfixes, you can check out the official patch notes on Steam.

As mentioned earlier, the extraction bug is still prevalent, and the developers added logs to see if they could solve the issue. If you’re experiencing this bug, you can send the devs the logs (which can be found in “Appdata/Local Low/LandfallGames/Content Warning/player.log” and “player-prev.log”) while the game is still running to Content Warning’s customer support. If enough people send their logs, the devs can fix this issue quickly.

