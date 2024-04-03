Content Warning: All items and how to get them

Buying items to help you survive the Old World and get more views is an essential part of Content Warning. The game doesn’t give any explanation on what each item does, however, but we are here to help you.

How to get all items in Content Warning

Gotta spend money to make money. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You won’t have to unlock any of the items in Content Warning, but you’ll have to gather the money to buy all of them. All items can be bought in the item shop totem outside the house on the left side of the garden. You can add all the items you want to buy and order them or clear the selection to start over. Once you’ve made your order, a drone will drop a box in the center of the garden and the items you bought will be delivered.

All items in Content Warning

And you’ll have to spend a lot of money. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The items are useful against monsters, exploring, and getting more views. Most of the things you can buy in the totem are emotes to help you go viral, but the gadgets will make a real difference in surviving the monsters down in the Old World. Here is a detailed list of all the items you can get in Content Warning.

Lights

Item Description Price Old Flashlight The first flashlight you get when leaving the house. $20 Flare It will light up when activated and you won’t be able to put the light down. You can throw it far away to keep a space illuminated. $40 Modern Flashlight Has the same battery as the Old Flashlight, but the light is more intense. $150 Long Flashlight It lasts more time but has a less intense light than the Modern Flashlight. $200 Modern Flashlight The flashlight with the most intense light. $500 Long Flashlight Pro The flashlight with the longest battery. $600

Medical

Item Description Price Hugger Slowly heals a friend, has no limitation in the number of times you can use it, and can be shared with other players as an item, by dropping it so another player can get it. $100 Defibrillator Brings a friend back to life. $300

Gadgets

Item Description Price Boom Mic Captures better audio from farther away, getting the video more views. $100 Clapper Brings more views when recorded and makes a clapping sound. $100 Goo Ball A sticky grenade that traps monsters. A good way to defend yourself and escape. $150 Shock Stick Temporarily stuns monsters. Another good way to defend yourself and escape. $400

Emotes

When it comes to Content Warning emotes, the more expensive it is, the more views it will bring to your video when you are recorded using the emote.

Emote Price Caring $50 Ancient Gestures Three $80 Applause $100 Confused $120 Workout One $150 Ancient Gestures Two $220 Dance 103 $300 Dance 102 $400 Dance 101 $500 Yoga $500 Backflip One $600 Workout $750 Gymnastics $800 Thumbnail One $800 Thumbnail Two $900 Ancient Gestures One $1.000

Music

Although there’s a Music category, there aren’t any music-related items in the totem yet. The devs may add items to either add more views to the video or to use in the Old World against the monsters—to maybe attract or repel them.

