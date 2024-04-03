Category:
Content Warning: All items and how to get them

Dance till you make it on SpöökTube.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
Published: Apr 3, 2024 05:26 pm
The item shop totem in Content Warning
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Buying items to help you survive the Old World and get more views is an essential part of Content Warning. The game doesn’t give any explanation on what each item does, however, but we are here to help you.

How to get all items in Content Warning

A drone dropping a box in the garden in Content Warning.
Gotta spend money to make money. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You won’t have to unlock any of the items in Content Warning, but you’ll have to gather the money to buy all of them. All items can be bought in the item shop totem outside the house on the left side of the garden. You can add all the items you want to buy and order them or clear the selection to start over. Once you’ve made your order, a drone will drop a box in the center of the garden and the items you bought will be delivered.

All items in Content Warning

A camera, a flare, and a flashligt in the ground in Content Warning.
And you’ll have to spend a lot of money. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The items are useful against monsters, exploring, and getting more views. Most of the things you can buy in the totem are emotes to help you go viral, but the gadgets will make a real difference in surviving the monsters down in the Old World. Here is a detailed list of all the items you can get in Content Warning.

Lights

ItemDescriptionPrice
Old FlashlightThe first flashlight you get when leaving the house. $20
FlareIt will light up when activated and you won’t be able to put the light down. You can throw it far away to keep a space illuminated. $40
Modern FlashlightHas the same battery as the Old Flashlight, but the light is more intense.$150
Long FlashlightIt lasts more time but has a less intense light than the Modern Flashlight.$200
Modern FlashlightThe flashlight with the most intense light.$500
Long Flashlight ProThe flashlight with the longest battery.$600

Medical

ItemDescriptionPrice
HuggerSlowly heals a friend, has no limitation in the number of times you can use it, and can be shared with other players as an item, by dropping it so another player can get it.$100
DefibrillatorBrings a friend back to life.$300

Gadgets

ItemDescriptionPrice
Boom MicCaptures better audio from farther away, getting the video more views.$100
ClapperBrings more views when recorded and makes a clapping sound.$100
Goo BallA sticky grenade that traps monsters. A good way to defend yourself and escape.$150
Shock StickTemporarily stuns monsters. Another good way to defend yourself and escape.$400

Emotes

When it comes to Content Warning emotes, the more expensive it is, the more views it will bring to your video when you are recorded using the emote.

EmotePrice
Caring$50
Ancient Gestures Three$80
Applause$100
Confused$120
Workout One$150
Ancient Gestures Two$220
Dance 103$300
Dance 102$400
Dance 101$500
Yoga$500
Backflip One$600
Workout $750
Gymnastics$800
Thumbnail One $800
Thumbnail Two$900
Ancient Gestures One$1.000

Music

Although there’s a Music category, there aren’t any music-related items in the totem yet. The devs may add items to either add more views to the video or to use in the Old World against the monsters—to maybe attract or repel them.

Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.