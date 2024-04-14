Content Warning continues hot streak, officially crossing major one million sales milestone

Content Warning, the brand new indie horror title that tasks players with filming the spookiest, most viral moments possible, has surpassed the major milestone of one million copies sold.

What’s most impressive, however, is that number only accounts for the number of players who bought the game after it was free on Steam for 24 hours. If you add those who downloaded it free of charge, you’d have to account for an extra 6.6 million players.

Content Warning continues to grow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Content Warning caught fire in a viral moment back on April 1 when it soared to the top of the streaming charts and quickly caught fire in multiplayer circles. After that viral 24-hour period, prospective Content Warning players faced a price tag of $7.99, but that didn’t stop over a million fans from wanting to get in on the fun.

Bring out the party poopers!



Content Warning has now sold 1M copies on top of the 6.6M players that got the game for free! 🎉



Thank you all so much for liking our scary Iill game ♥️ pic.twitter.com/7zBUW40VJk — Landfall (@LandfallGames) April 13, 2024

The co-op multiplayer game, which invokes feelings of similarity and reference to games like Phasmophobia, Lethal Company, and other adjacent titles, has been the biggest success of its kind so far in 2024. Between the combination of streamer-driven exposure and FOMO-fueled hype, the game whose main objective is to “go viral” went viral itself.

Content Warning became “the game” in countless friend groups earlier this month, and judging by sales numbers, it continues to have staying power two weeks after its initial burst. Although numbers are naturally trending downward for the game since its free-to-play moment in the sun, it still reeled in just over 30,000 players at its peak within the last 24 hours, according to player data-tracking site Steamcharts.

Landfall Games, the developers of the viral sensation, confirmed that “fun updates and fixes” for Content Warning are currently in the works, as well.

