Content Warning: 4 tips and tricks to make the most money on Spooktube

Content Warning is a new co-op game that’s rapidly gaining a lot of traction, tasking players to brave a terrifying underworld with just a camera and film “something scary” to share on Spooktube.

While the premise is simple and the cooperative gameplay style is somewhat familiar to Lethal Company, becoming famous and making money on Spooktube is hardly easy, especially during your first few runs. But with a few tips and tricks, your new career can take off in Content Warning.

Film an intro, but don’t waste any more footage

“Hey everyone, welcome to today’s video!” Image via Landfall Publishing

During your first few runs in Content Warning, your first instinct will be to prioritize your camera’s battery. But you should take 15 seconds or so to do an introduction for your video, with the camera flipped toward you and your friends. Viewers really like when a video has an introduction.

Outside of your intro, though, you should save your camera battery for the good stuff. Shots that set up the mood or just show you and your friends walking through the underworld with nothing interesting on the screen will just eat up your battery and won’t produce the views you’re looking for. The starter camera does not last long.

If you do something stupid, make sure it’s on camera

There’s no internet video type with more staying power than videos of people filming themselves doing something very dumb. When playing Content Warning, you’ll actually help your cause by turning your brain down or even all the way off when going out to film spooky content.

Found some remains like a ribcage or a skull? Throw it at your friend. Is a creature chasing you? Taunt them, or try and jump over them. The only player who should be exempt from this mindset is the one who’s filming, but if you don’t have the camera in your hands, then go wild. You can purchase emotes from the main world buy station, and using these emotes while next to a monster or human remains should give you a boost in views.

Remember, you shouldn’t be trying to die, but it can be a good thing for the Spooktube channel if you do.

Don’t save your friends, film them!

This should make for good content. Image via Landfall Publishing

You will inevitably find hostile creatures while traversing and filming in the underworld, which is good news for your Spooktube career. The bad news is that these monsters are definitely trying to kill you, but a friend’s death could very well mean a spike in views if you get it on camera. Even if you don’t get the actual death on camera, you should always record your friend’s corpse, especially if it’s been caught by a ceiling monster or in a web.

If you have the camera and a monster is bearing down on you, try your best to drop it quickly and get it into the hands of a friend. All that footage will be for nothing if you can’t escape with the camera.

Prioritize light upgrades first

Flares and stronger flashlights seem to provide the most value early on. The old, starter flashlight runs out very quickly, and you’ll get more views and earn more money if the footage you record is properly lit.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more