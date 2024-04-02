How to find saved videos in Content Warning

You can create scary videos in Content Warning of the things you find in the Old World with your friends. The more scary things you see and get captured on footage, the more views you get on Spooktube. After the video has been uploaded, you can download your favorite ones.

Unfortunately, after you save the video you uploaded in Content Warning, there’s no exact folder that shows you where to find these videos and share them with others. You have to do some digging to track it down, and it might be difficult for some who want to share the most outlandish creations they’ve made when running around in Content Warning.

Where to find Saved Videos in Content Warning

You can save any videos you upload to Content Warning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Any time you save a video to your desktop, that’s the exact location it goes, and you should find the video file somewhere on your computer’s desktop. The video is saved as a .webm file, and you can start sharing it immediately with your other friends to show off what you did in Content Warning.

From what I can tell, there doesn’t appear to be an option for you to modify where the video goes. It feels like this default method is the best way to make sure every Content Warning player can quickly find it without having to root around other files associated with Content Warning on Steam. You might run into some errors, though, like the Failed to Extract notification.

However, if you want to hold them all in a single folder, create a folder on Desktop where you can drag and drop them to save them all in one place. It’s not a requirement to keep them in the same location, but for organizational purposes, it feels like this is the best method. When you start the video, it should have the same layout and appearance as when you watched it on Spooktube in Content Warning. I recommend that everyone in your party change their faces to show off their personalities for Spooktube.

You can choose to send this file to your friends anytime. You can drag and drop the file onto Discord and watch it from the application. Your friends won’t even have to download the file; you can drop it onto your Discord server, and they can watch it from there. The developer behind Content Warning likely did it this way to make it easier to share and upload in multiple places. You should be able to do this even if you’re playing alone or without friends, but you cannot play Content Warning offline. An internet connection is required.

