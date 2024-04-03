What to do with the broken video camera in Content Warning

Although there are several items you can bring with you into the Old World while playing Content Warning, there are some you can find while you’re down there. One such item is a broken video camera, which you can bring back with you.

Recommended Videos

Even if the broken video camera has plenty of film, the item won’t function. You won’t be able to add to your existing film, and you can’t make a proper movie out of it. However, you can still use it in Content Warning, and it might be a good way to help save your channel before the last days when you can upload it to SpöökTube.

How to use the broken video camera in Content Warning

You can upload the footage you find from the broken video camera. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The broken video camera item is not one you can use in the Old World. Instead, it’s something you have to pick up and bring back to the house on the surface of Content Warning. You can only use it at the end of a day after you’ve wrapped things up.

When you have a broken video camera, treat it like the standard one you use to film things in Content Warning. Throw it into the video maker, and you should get a video with whatever footage appeared on the camera before it broke. You probably recognize the footage because it’s the camera from your previous run, where you died.

In my experience, footage from a broken video camera yields excellent views. When I lost mine, a monster took me out while exploring the Old World. Thankfully, I had another day left, and when I returned to try and salvage more footage, I was able to find the broken video camera and bring it back to the surface with me. The views from the footage skyrocketed on SpöökTube, especially if you used any tools to improve the quality, such as the Reporter Mic.

How to find the broken video camera in Content Warning

The only way to find a broken video camera is if you died during one of your Content Warning runs. The person using the camera had to perish down there, and then the next day, you find the broken camera. The problem with trying to track these down is that tracking your movement in the Old World is tricky. Everything is dark, and there’s no map.

Although you get a lot of views from uploading the footage from a broken video camera, it’s risky. It’s likely a good way to help make up a lost day, but you need to get plenty of views from your current film in Content Warning, or you might have to start over.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more