How the Reporter Mic works in Content Warning

There are multiple items you can use when playing Content Warning. These items are a good way to fight against the many scary creatures you find in the Old World, or, like the Reporter Mic, are an excellent way to improve the video quality of the films you make.

Video quality is important because it can directly impact the number of views you receive when you upload a video in Content Warning. The entire goal of the game is to increase the number of views you can get to make it to the next series of days, and the Reporter Mic is a great way to do this if you know how to use it.

How to use the Reporter Mic in Content Warning

Use the Reporter Mic to improve the sound quality of your videos. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Reporter Mic is a gadget you can purchase to improve the sound quality of your videos in Content Warning. The person who carries the item is likely much louder than everyone else, both in the film you’re making and throughout the game to other players.

The item only works if you physically hold it before your face. You can hit the right mouse button to push it outward, projecting the sound of others or things you find while exploring the Old World in Content Warning or those caught in the Captcha Trap.

You likely won’t be able to pick up the Reporter Mic for the first video you make, but after the first day, the Reporter Mic is easy to grab. Because of how much it boosts the sound quality, I recommend using it if you are a particular person running away from the camera or focusing on finding monsters in Content Warning. Unfortunately for players, you can’t use other items when holding the Reporter Mic, so they may need someone to stand next to them to hold a flashlight.

The overall sound quality of your film goes up with the Reporter Mic, but don’t speak too loudly into it. You don’t want to hurt the ears of whoever is watching your video on SpöökTube, and poor audio quality can impact the number of views you and your team receive at the end of a day in Content Warning.

