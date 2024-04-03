How to get out of the Captcha Trap in Content Warning

When you venture out into the Old World with your friends and camera to get your shot at attaining fame, you’ll inevitably face several monsters chasing you. Iron Maiden is one of them, and players have been finding it challenging to solve the Captcha Trap to free their friends.

Recommended Videos

Content Warning is the recent indie hit developed by Landfall, which went for free on its launch day on April 1 and crossed over 200K concurrent players, according to the developers. If you find it difficult to solve the Captcha, we’ll help you figure it out so that you can beat it efficiently in the game.

Captcha Trap Solution: How to solve it in Content Warning

Time’s running out, but hold your nerves. Image via Ditech Gaming

The Iron Maiden looks like a cage, trapping any of your teammates and presenting you with a slate that challenges your biggest skill: reading. Unlike the Captchas you solve elsewhere, the Iron Maiden’s Captcha challenge is written in a straight line and is simple to read if you stand close enough to it. Thus, the first tip would be to stand as close to it as possible to see it with good visibility.

After that, in addition to the combinations of small and big capital letters, the Captcha can also contain periods, semi-colons, commas, and other symbols, which might be more challenging to type within the small period. Thus, getting familiar with all the symbols’ positions on the keyboard would be very beneficial.

The Iron Maiden’s Captcha lasts 15 seconds, giving you three chances to free your teammate. Every time you make a mistake in the input, the Captcha resets. If you solve it in time, it’ll leave your roommate. However, it will kill your teammate if you can’t solve it in three tries. While it is good content for SpookTube, we wouldn’t advise losing your teammate over some petty views—although it can help in the views department.

Even after crossing the Iron Maiden, you will see many other monsters in Content Warning. You can read our complete list of the Monsters to stay aware of their weaknesses and escape them during your future runs.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more