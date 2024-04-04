How to save in Content Warning

Horror games make you want to save your progress at every corner, and with the exit button looking so enticing on Content Warning, you may never see the surface again. If you’re looking to make as much money as possible, you best learn how to save your game.

Here is everything you need to know about saving your progress in Content Warning.

Content Warning save location

Similar to Lethal Company, it is not possible to manually save in Content Warning. Instead, those looking to save their game must complete their first day of vlogging. It is upon falling asleep after either successfully returning from the Old World with your camera intact, or being killed down there that your game file saves. You must go to sleep on day one to save your game. The next save will automatically happen when you fall asleep the following day, after visiting the Old World for more SpöökTube clicks.

Showcasing the save system in Content Warning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Saving in Content Warning works similarly to returning to orbit in Lethal Company. Anything you do within the Old World won’t save if you exit the game or accidently crash. So, if you happen to be faced with imminent death and you don’t want to lose your footage, quitting the game will set you back to the last time you slept in Content Warning. If you quit on the first day, you will have to host a new game.

Alongside this, you cannot pause in the middle of your vlog. This makes surviving more of a challenge for solo players, especially if you get caught in the Roof Star or Captcha Trap. So if you want to make it back to the surface in one piece, with a full reel of horrifying sights, then you need to stay alert, play smart, and don’t panic. You’ll be racking in the views in no time.

