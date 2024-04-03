Do items despawn in Content Warning?

You may feel good after going viral on Content Warning‘s SpöökTube for the first time, but be careful about where you spend your cash. You never know what can despawn on the surface.

That seven second euphoria hit after spending your hard-earned cash on goodies can easily be ruined once you realise you only have three carrying slots in Content Warning. Deciding what to take with you can be tough, but it’s even worse when item despawning comes into play. Here’s what you need to know about items despawning in Content Warning.

Do items despawn on the surface in Content Warning?

If you get a bit too trigger happy with your shopping cart on the surface of Content Warning, don’t worry. All items you purchase at the Order Terminal won’t despawn. This is especially handy for full parties who plan to use the Hugger or Defibrillator, but don’t know what item to switch out of their current inventory. It’s best to bring any unwanted items into the house for safekeeping in case you purchased too many things.

Save your items inside the house. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you can leave items near the drone spot outside, you are at risk of losing track of your items. Having a small area where everyone can drop of extra Flashlights, Party Poppers, Defibrillators, and so on is helpful for future vlogs. You can easily keep track of what you spent your money on, and experiment with your loadout for the most effective ways to gain SpöökTube views.

There is the added possibility of picking up old Cameras from the Old World. Therefore, having space in your inventory may be helpful in an upcoming vlog (depending on whether you lost a Camera beforehand). Finally, items only despawn if you fail to hit the view quota.

Do items despawn in the Old World in Content Warning?

All items except for the Broken Camera despawn inside the Old World. If you drop an item to pick up an object to throw and later lose the original item, you won’t be able to get it back unless you remember exactly where you dropped it. What’s worse, as soon as you emerge from the Old World after dying to one of the dwelling monsters, all of your items will vanish. This includes the Camera you took with you.

The only item that remains inside the Old World is the Broken Camera. This is your Camera from the previous round(s). It will remain within the three day deadline to hit your view quota. The Broken Camera will despawn if you fail to meet your quota, as your save file will reset back to day one. Try to remember where you dropped it so you can return to its location the following day. Although broken, you can drop it into the camera deposal station next to the house on the surface. Your recording will transfer onto a disc for you to play it back on the television.

