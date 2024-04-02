Category:
Content Warning

How to throw objects in Content Warning

You can throw things very far.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|
Published: Apr 2, 2024 05:36 pm
A spine thrwon into the air in Content Warning
Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll notice you don’t have any weapons to defend yourself in Content Warning unless you buy the shock stick, but that will cost you a lot of money you don’t have yet. So how do you defend yourself? One option is throw bones and skulls you find on the way.

Recommended Videos

How to throw items in Content Warning

A player holding a skull with a monster behind them in Content Warning.
Throwing is a useful feature. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You just have to hold down Q and release to throw objects in Content Warning. If you just press Q, you’ll drop whatever is in your hand. The camera will shake a little and you’ll hear a sound to indicate how strong your throw will be.

If you are being attacked by a monster while holding the camera, it’s a good idea to throw the camera to a friend far from the monster, so they can grab it and run with the footage. The camera should be prioritized over players, since they are the sole item that can get you money and views to meet the objective in time.

Throwing is particularly useful against the star creature in the ceiling. If you throw an object on it, it will drop the player being elevated, saving them from being held upside down. It will also save you time since it takes a while for the star creature to drop a player on its own.

Not every monster will be affected by the objects you throw and aiming isn’t exactly easy even when you are standing still. It’s almost impossible to aim while throwing while you are panicked, running away, or being attacked, so take solid aim before you throw an object. Your life might depend on it.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What should you play: Content Warning or Lethal Company?
A monster stands in the corner in Content Warning
Category: Content Warning
Content Warning
What should you play: Content Warning or Lethal Company?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 2, 2024
Read Article How to let randoms join your Content Warning game
Entering the Old World in Content Warning
Category: Content Warning
Content Warning
How to let randoms join your Content Warning game
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 2, 2024
Read Article How to change your language in Content Warning
The player filming the surface area of Content Warning.
Category: Content Warning
Content Warning
How to change your language in Content Warning
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What should you play: Content Warning or Lethal Company?
A monster stands in the corner in Content Warning
Category: Content Warning
Content Warning
What should you play: Content Warning or Lethal Company?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 2, 2024
Read Article How to let randoms join your Content Warning game
Entering the Old World in Content Warning
Category: Content Warning
Content Warning
How to let randoms join your Content Warning game
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 2, 2024
Read Article How to change your language in Content Warning
The player filming the surface area of Content Warning.
Category: Content Warning
Content Warning
How to change your language in Content Warning
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 2, 2024
Author
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.