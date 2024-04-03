How to heal in Content Warning

You can feel invincible as a Content Warning creator, heading out into the depths of hell with your trusty camera in hand. But without any obvious means to heal yourself, getting out of the monster’s grasp won’t be so easy.

Here is everything you need to know about healing in Content Warning.

Can you heal in Content Warning?

Thankfully, you can heal in Content Warning. Unlike Lethal Company which punishes players for making a mistake, Content Warning actually wants you to mess up. Chaos, destruction, and death equal views in this game, but you cannot go viral if everyone keeps dying. While healing is part of Content Warning, it is not available until you hit your the first quota.

Content Warning: Heal guide

Become the medic every content creator needs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you get that disposable income to spend on better equipment, dance moves, and confetti, it’s time to spend your coin. Better flashlights may seem like the obvious pick, but if you want to go viral with the dramatic death of one of your friends, then you’ll want to buy the Hugger for $100. This is found in the Order Terminal on the surface. Simply click on the Medical tab and add the Hugger to your cart. Once purchased, a drone will drop off a simple “How to hug” instruction manual.

The Hugger manual gives you the heal prompt, letting you hug players with left mouse button (LMB). Keep in mind that this is the same button for all objects. Therefore, only those holding the Hugger manual can heal other players. The Hugger cannot heal themselves. Instead, they need to drop the item with Q so that someone else can pick it up to heal the original Hugger.

Hugging will heal the player over a short period of time. You need to press and hold LMB to continue healing your friend until the green hearts vanish or they comm that their health bar is full. The Hugger has infinite uses. Its downside arrives once the Hugger is killed in a match. While the item will remain for the round for another player to pick it up, the Hugger manual will vanish if everyone dies, or if the manual is accidentally left behind.

