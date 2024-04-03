How to grind money in Content Warning

The final step of the plan in Content Warning is for you to go viral and make as much money as possible from SpöökTube. There’s no fixed amount of money you receive for the videos you upload on SpöökTube and it can depend on a few factors surrounding the type of content you film.

The money you get depends on the videos you share on SpöökTube, allowing you to see the engagement in the form of views and comments on your TV. While there’s no reason for a video to blow up and get a lot of views, banking you a hefty chunk of change, we’ve picked up on the best ways to farm money.

Best ways to make money in Content Warning

You will earn money after uploading and getting views on SpöökTube. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Film as long as possible

You can see the film left on your camera on top of your screen in Content Warning, so make sure to utilize it completely. After the first few runs, it was evident that longer videos were getting more views, and as a result, more money. Once you return to the surface, you have to submit your recording and your day will end. If your video doesn’t get a decent number of views, you won’t be able to meet your goal.

Record an intro

Introduce yourself and your friends with the selfie mode to give some context to what your viewers might see in your video. However, in our experience, just shooting a quick intro cost us around 10 percent of the film every time. It’s best to keep the intro under 10 seconds, if possible.

Upgrade your lights

Prioritize upgrading the lights first, as it will help you produce better-looking content. The four starter flashlights’ batteries run out quickly, and if you manage to get over 1,000 views on your first day, you can upgrade to a Modern Flashlight ($150) with ease.

Use emotes regularly

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Out of the eight emotes the first two are well under $100, so make sure to purchase them during your first few runs. If you emote next to a monster or a spooky bone, it will give you a lot of engagement in the form of comments on SpöökTube.

Let the monsters slam your friends

Some monsters have special abilities that can make your escape extremely difficult. If your friend is caught in a corner, film instead of trying to save them. Videos with monsters in action will do well on SpöökTube.

Remember not to die while trying to get too close to the monsters, as you will spawn back on the surface with a hospital bill, deducting money from your balance.

Take the camera back

If your friend has died with the camera, make sure to head back to the location and pick up the camera. After a few seconds, the monster should leave the area, so it’s always safe and necessary to pick up the camera.

Once you upload the video and get the money in Content Warning, make sure to save the video to your desktop.

