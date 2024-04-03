How to revive players in Content Warning

You or your teammates might perish in your Content Warning playthrough. Filming monsters for Spöök Tube is dangerous work, but you can revive players if you can still find their bodies.

Recommended Videos

It all comes down to whether you have the correct tools to bring into the Old World. You need to have money before buying these items, which is important in Content Warning. You want to strike a balance between buying upgrades to improve the video quality of your films and grabbing support items to keep everyone alive.

How to use the Defibrilator to revive players in Content Warning

You can buy the Defibrilator from the store before leaving. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to revive another player in Content Warning is to use the Defibrilator. You need to make sure you find the dead body of the person you want to revive and then press the item on them when you’re using it. The Defibrilator only has a single charge, so you must be careful about who you use it on while playing.

The Defibrilator is an item that costs $300 from the store. You may need to save money between Content Warning videos you upload to Spöök Tube, especially if you’re trying to buy it in the first few days of building your channel. I find purchasing it in the second phase better after you’ve gone through the first round. You can only buy the Defibrillator before you enter the Old World, which means you don’t know if you’ll use it or not and can’t buy it after a player has already gone down.

You might get a large amount of views if you have someone film you using the Defibrilator on another player to bring them back to life. Similar to a monster taking out another player, reviving them is great content to upload to Spöök Tube, garnering you additional income as you progress through the game. You can use those funds to buy helpful items, such as the Reporter Mic or the Boom Mic.

Even if you have the Defibrilator on your team, make sure to watch out for the monsters. They can get nastier as you progress through Content Warning, and you don’t want them to overwhelm the person holding the Defibrilator.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more