How to use the Boom Mic in Content Warning

The Boom Mic is one of the many gadgets in Content Warning that can increase your views on SpookTube and lead to earning more money.

Recommended Videos

At face value, the Boom Mic seems simple: Better audio means more views and engagement. However, while this is true, it’s not actually that simple. There are plenty of creative ways you can use the Boom Mic to lure enemies, set traps, and if you aren’t careful, get yourself killed. Read on to learn how to take full advantage of the many different ways to use the Boom Mic in Content Warning.

How to get and use the Boom Mic in Content Warning

Hey—cheaper than it is in real life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like any other item in Content Warning, you need to purchase the Boom Mic, which means you’ll need to have already made at least one video to earn enough money to pick the gadget up. The Boom Mic is only $100, so you definitely should be able to buy it after a single day in the Old World if you’re using all the correct methods to get more SpookTube views.

Once you purchase the Boom Mic, you or someone in your lobby needs to pick the item up and bring it into the Dive Bell—the Boom Mic is not a passive audio quality upgrade. When you have the Boom Mic equipped, any recorded audio will be louder, so long as the source of the audio is in close proximity to the Boom Mic.

Using the Boom Mic for better audio quality in recordings

A noise coming from across the room won’t be amplified at all, but a noise from within a few feet will be significantly amplified. This effect alone lets you get more views by having the Boom Mic out while recording intros and outros to your videos, but that’s only the beginning. In fact, you should be careful about when you’re using the Boom Mic.

This is because the Boom Mic doesn’t just increase the audio quality of recordings—it actually works as a megaphone as well. Any sound effects that happen near a Boom Mic in Content Warning are amplified greatly, and if you can hear it better, monsters can too. This can get you tracked down and quickly killed, or it can lead to some awesome footage if you use it to your advantage.

You don’t need to wait until a video has been processed and uploaded to hear this amplification effect for yourself. Even when you don’t have the camera out, you can hear your footsteps get significantly louder when you walk near a dropped Boom Mic.

Using the Boom Mic as a lure for monsters

Queue Jaws theme-song. Screenshot by Dot Esports

My personal favorite way to use the Boom Mic is as bait to lure monsters to a specific place. This is passively happening anytime you use the Boom Mic, so why not make sure you’re taking the reigns and leading monsters to a place other than yourself?

There is a reason you’re able to throw the Boom Mic. Most items can simply be dropped by pressing Q, but you can throw the Boom Mic by holding down Q and then releasing it. The Mic will make a loud noise when it lands, which can draw monsters to wherever you threw it. The Boom Mic also continues to amplify audio in an area even when it’s sitting on the ground, so walking or talking near a dropped Boom Mic draws way more attention from monsters than usual.

You can use this to set up a shot by using a dropped Boom Mic in tandem with lights and flares. Making noise near a Boom Mic is bound to draw plenty of monster attention to that specific spot, so as long as your camera man is far enough away to safely record the chaos, you can make some real movie magic happen.

If your goal is just to amplify voice volume for recordings, you would be better off purchasing the Reporter Mic for $50. The real advantage of the Boom Mic that makes it worth the $100 price tag isn’t for recording, it’s for drawing attention. Think of the Boom Mic like a cymbal monkey, and be wary—if you’re holding the one holding the Boom Mic… you’re the one holding the monkey.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more