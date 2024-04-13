A simple slap from Content Warning‘s Big Slap is enough to send your soul packing. Being one of the largest and toughest monsters in this co-op horror, Big Slap makes the rest of the monsters seem harmless.

Here is how to deal with Big Slap in Content Warning.

How to escape Big Slap in Content Warning

Supposedly, there’s a chance the Slapper spawns inside the Diving Bell. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Big Slap, or “The Slapper” as I like to call him, is one of the largest and most terrifying monsters in Content Warning. He moves incredibly fast and attacks using his giant hands. Its tall body, tiny head, wide eyes, and lack of a nose give him uncanny qualities and you should avoid him at all costs. Big Slap is hyper-aware of his surroundings at all times and often jumpscares players as he sprints towards them from seemingly out of nowhere.

There are very few ways to avoid or evade the Big Slap. It is impossible to outrun him, so solo players like myself have little opportunity to escape. While you can use a teammate as bait, there is no real way to get some juicy footage of their demise for clicks, as the Big Slap will immediately target you next. Therefore, the only real way to avoid the Big Slap is to hide from him. You can only hide before he sees you. If you are spotted, then I’m sorry, but there’s no way to escape him.

Listen out for his loud footsteps and heavy breathing before he gets close. Use this time to either exit the area or find a hiding spot. It is uncertain whether he’s attracted to noise, but we theorize that movement and talking lead him to your position. Therefore, you should hide, stay quiet, and pray that the Big Slap moves on. The Slapper cannot be stunned.

Where to find Big Slap in Content Warning

Similar to the Flicker, Big Slap has a small chance of spawning compared to other factory monsters. Taking a recording of him is downright impossible unless you are recording from a high place (atop containers). Allegedly, the Big Slap spawns more frequently if you view an image of him on the surface before heading into the Diving Bell. This hasn’t been proven, however, but it is an interesting mechanic if correct.

What is true is the warning sign before the Big Slap appears. You will hear heavy breathing to indicate the he has spawned in. Keep an ear out for this sign and get as far away from the source before the monster locates you.

