How to change faces in Content Warning

Content Warning is all about expressing yourself for content, so what better way to give yourself a unique look than to change your facial expression?

There are near-limitless ways to change your face so long as you know where to look, but it can only be altered in the lobby. So be sure to change how you look before it all begins.

How to change your facial expressions in Content Warning

You can change your face in Content Warning on the house’s second floor. Interact with a TV screen with your face by pressing E on your keyboard.

Then, change your face by using your keyboard. Use backspace on the keyboard to delete the current face and change it to anything, even letters and numbers.

You can also change the face’s color and rotation to make it unique. But you have a maximum of three characters, so be creative with your face.

There will likely be mods that will expand what you can do with your facial expressions. I wouldn’t be surprised if we eventually get a way to use Unicode or insert images onto your face instead of letters and numbers, and I can’t wait to see what the community comes up with.

Some of my personal favorite faces to use include the classic emotes like 😀 and :3, but you can also be creative and have stuff like orz, =v=, or whatever your heart desires. The limit is all down to the characters you can use on your keyboard,

