Content Warning: How to fix Failed to Extract Error

Content Warning is the latest co-op survival indie to go free-to-play on Stream. The game provides you with an opportunity to have a SpöökTube Career and earn a glamorous life by filming horrific incidents—if you make it past the Failed to Extract Error.

According to StreamDB, after the game went free on Stream, it gained 200,000 concurrent players.

You need to capture this viral content on your camera while going out to the Old World with your friends and upload the video on SpöökTube. You can extract your camera’s footage into the Video Extraction Machine. However, an error has been going around, preventing people from extracting the footage. Here’s how you can fix it.

How to fix Failed to Extract Error in Content Warning

There’s a surprisingly easy fix for now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

According to the developers, you can temporarily press F3 to debug and extract the video. However, the developers are currently working on a permanent solution to fix this issue, along with problems with voice chat and many more.

The ‘Failed to Extract Error’ error on people’s devices stops them from extracting the footage they gained for their trip to the Old World.

For anyone encountering the “failed to extract” bug with Content Warning you can press F3 to debug-extract the video! 🙏 — Landfall (@LandfallGames) April 1, 2024

It is unclear what is causing this error at the moment. Still, it seems to be affecting a vital part of the game: extracting the footage from the camera and uploading it on Spooktube to earn money and further earn money to upgrade your gear in Content Warning. Thus, you can use the workaround for now and keep making videos.

