How the Sound Player works in Content Warning

There are multiple tools you can buy in Content Warning that aid you in creating the highest-quality videos for your viewers. The Sound Player is one of these items, and it’s a great way to enhance the experience of your videos.

You can buy the Sound Player after you receive enough money from your interested viewers on Spöök Tube. When using this tool, it’s important to use the best sound effects while someone is filming what’s happening in Content Warning. That means you’re going to have to strategically play them to the best effects during a video.

How to use the Sound Player in Content Warning

Hold the Sound Player to play sound effects. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sound Player comes with 21 sounds you can play while holding the item in Content Warning. It’s not a device you can keep in your off-hand. Instead, you have to use one of the three item slots you can hold and make sure it’s in your hand to play any of the sounds.

When you want to play a sound, click the left mouse button, and the Sound Player uses the effect. The length of these sound effects varies for each one, with some lasting quite a bit longer than others. The Sound Player does not have a battery life, so you don’t need to worry about how many times you test out the sounds to find the perfect one for your video in Content Warning, especially if you’re the Boom Mic.

These are the 21 unique sounds you can play while holding the Sound Player.

Badum Tiss

Boo

Boom

Car Skid

Cheer

Cool Transition

Correct

Crickets

Dramatic Hit

Drum Roll

Error Buzzer

Funk Stinger

Gameshow Intro

Laugh

Metal Pipe

News Broadcast

Record Scratch

Sad Trumpet

Scary Kitchen

Slide Whistle

Victory

You can test out the sounds before embarking down to the Old World. My favorites include the Record Scratch, Slide Whistle, Cool Transition, Correct, Dramatic Hit, and News Broadcast. I recommend using these throughout the video you’re making with your Content Warning friends, increasing the chances for way higher views.

