How many players can join a lobby in Content Warning?

Content Warning is about making good content in a nightmare scenario, which you can’t do alone. Gathering a group of friends to play together in a lobby is vital for the success of your Spooktube channel.

Granted, you can’t play with everyone, and why would you? Having too many friends means you could lose the spotlight. You’re the star of the show, and while vicious monsters are mauling down your friends, it’s only so that you, the star, can record it for personal gain and fame.

So that leaves one burning question: How many chumps can you add to a lobby at once to make the most cash?

Content Warning: What is the max player lobby?

You can only have four people in a lobby at one time in Content Warning, and the only way to increase the lobby size is through mods.

You don’t have to play with four players; you can play solo, with one buddy, or with a group of three. It’s entirely up to you how you play, though I advise playing with as many friends as possible.

While playing with randoms is fun, Content Warning is about making content and gelling well as a group. It only takes one random to ruin everything if they are a bit tryhard or take the camera and do nothing with it. So try to play with friends to have the best experience. Plus, you can see how many goofy faces you can come up.

If you want more than four people, mods will let you create a bigger lobby, but without them, you’re just stuck with four people at once. Work together and prepare to get scared, folks.

