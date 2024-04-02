Content Warning: Can you play offline and single player?

The goal of Content Warning is to work with your friends to create unique, scary content to upload to Spooktube and go viral. You might be wondering, though, if there’s a chance you can play this game by yourself in a single-player mode or if you can go offline.

The main focus of Content Warning is for you to work alongside your friends when creating this scary content. The first quest objective you get before starting a game in Content Warning is to invite your friends to join you, and then get started. Nothing appears to be working before this point, implying you might be unable to do anything before you get friends to join you.

Can you play offline and in single-player in Content Warning?

You can choose not to invite friends and start playing Content Warning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I can confirm that you can choose to ignore the quest objective to invite your friends in Content Warning. Rather than going to the invite friends terminal on the top floor of the house, head downstairs to the front door and interact with it. You get a notification asking if you still want to play the game, even if you have not invited friends, and you can proceed forward. But after you start a game, no friends can join halfway through, so you do need to wait to start a game in Content Warning if you want others to join you.

You cannot play Content Warning while offline, however. It’s a game that requires you to be online and connect to the Content Warning servers. I unplugged my internet and turned off my Wi-Fi to try playing by myself, and the game would not let me proceed. I could launch Content Warning and select to host a game, but I was stuck on the “hosting game” loading screen and could not proceed forward.

You won’t have the chance to launch an offline game of Content Warning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The option to play single-player is available for anyone who wants to play Content Warning by themself, but it’s not encouraged. You simply have to start the game and not invite any friends. But you do have to remain online, even if you do play by yourself. Content Warning won’t let you proceed into a game if you do not have a viable internet connection.

