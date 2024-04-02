What is Content Warning? New horror game, explained

In today’s day and age, content is everything. Whether you’re recording a cute vlog for TikTok or running away from your imminent death in Content Warning, it’s always important to keep the cameras rolling to take advantage of those sweet views.

Content Warning is a new horror title published by Landfall Games and is a familiar concept with a unique twist that could push players to getting over some of their worst fears for their adoring viewer base. The game can be played with friends, with wacky ASCII facial animations, terrifying monsters, and hilarious moments sprinkled in between.

If you’ve been looking for a new horror game to dive into with your buddies, Content Warning might be the game for you—but only if you’re ready to die for the views.

How to play Content Warning

Content Warning is an online first-person cooperative game where you and your pals aim to go viral by racking up views and money with your frightening escapades. Your group has three days to travel down into an underwater factory, explore and record everything that you encounter, and escape from the factory alive.

As you explore the underwater factory, one player will be tasked with holding a video camera with a limited amount of film space. While walking around, players can record whenever they wish but are usually encouraged to capture the scariest moments of the day. Whether you’re discovering human bones or fleeing from a spine-chilling monster, these moments will collect plenty of views for your overall count.

If you don’t explore, discover little artifacts, or run into monsters, your videos will not rack up any views and you’ll end up failing your goal to become internet famous. Because of this, Content Warning is a game that actively pushes players to drive forward and find the action for themselves since that’s what your adoring fan base cares about most.

How many players can play Content Warning?

In the base version of Content Warning, you can only play with up to three other friends. There are, however, handy mods that you and your group can download so you can bypass this restriction and find your way to a whopping 128 players in one single lobby. The experience will, however, be very different with more players, since the power of numbers will make things a lot less scary.

How much does Content Warning cost?

If you weren’t able to pick up Content Warning for free during the short period in which it was available, you can buy the game for $7.99 on Steam. Lethal Company, a similar game in concept, costs about $9.99, although it has been out for a lot longer than Content Warning and has a lot more content in the game than its newer competition.

