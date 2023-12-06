How to complete Defeat Zakhaev in MW3 Zombies

As you inch towards the conclusion of the Zombies campaign in Modern Warfare 3, you will have to take on the final story mission, Defeat Zakhaev.

Actually defeating Zakhaev is easier said than done, however, and it starts with eliminating a monstrous worm first. If you’ve got more questions than answers at this point, make sure to read the rest of our guide.

How to deploy to Zakhaev’s Stronghold in MW3 Zombies

What you ultimately want to achieve. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Deploy to Zakhaev’s Stronghold exfil location will be visible on the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies tac-map only after a few minutes of gameplay. Once you find the exfil icon, continue onward from that spot to begin with the story mission.

After making your way into the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies story map, your next objective will be planting the explosive charge on the enrichment device present there. You will encounter a number of zombies and mercenaries, but whether or not you engage with them is up to you. You can easily slip past them and head directly west toward Zakhaev’s facility.

Once you’ve spotted and neutered the facility, take care of all the zombies within the facility to get a free platform to plant the explosive charge on the enrichment device. From here, you will need to power up the Neutralizer.

The game will immediately instruct you to find this Neutralizer right after you finish the previous task. Simply make your way left from the facility while defeating any zombies in your path. Once you’ve found the Neutralizer, simply interact with it to power it up. When you have completed this, you can move on to your next objective: destroying the Attack Helicopter.

That being said, you cannot actually destroy the Attack Helicopter, so the best course of action for you is to survive its attacks by taking cover. As you hide for safety, a gigantic Orcus will spawn and destroy the attack helicopter, making you its next target. To defeat Zakhaev, you will need to defeat the Orcus in front of you.

How to prepare for the Orcus boss fight in MW3 Zombies

It’s as tough as it looks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Orcus fight in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is anything but easy, and you’ll need to be well prepared if you want to stand a chance at beating that horrifying abomination. There are a couple of key items that you need to focus on acquiring to use in this boss fight:

While not necessary, the Wunderwaffle DG-2 is a great boon when you’re under threat of being backed into a corner.

is a great boon when you’re under threat of being backed into a corner. The Ray Gun wonder weapon is one of the most effective weapons against the worm boss, but it can be hard to find.

is one of the most effective weapons against the worm boss, but it can be hard to find. Other weapons to consider are LMGs and Assault Rifles like Pulemyot 762 and Holger 556 . Secondary weapons are not essential since you can sprint faster when you don’t have any guns on you.

and . Secondary weapons are not essential since you can sprint faster when you don’t have any guns on you. To inflict significant damage, upgrade your weapon to at least level two , and preferably level three , using Pack-a-Punch . Additionally, applying Legendary or Rare Rarity will also increase its effectiveness.

, and preferably , using . Additionally, applying or will also increase its effectiveness. A couple of Self-Revive Kits for additional lives in battle.

for additional lives in battle. Getting your Pet Hellhound to take care of lesser threats can also prove fruitful in battle.

Our complete list of recommended items is as below:

Wunderwaffle DG-2 Ray Gun Jugger-Nog (perk) Quick Revive (perk) Speed Cola (perk) PHD Flopper (perk) At least a single-level two Pack-A-Punch gun Self Revive 3 Plate Vest Juggernaut

How to defeat Orcus in MW3 Zombies

Preparation and execution. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The location of your shots on Orcus does not matter all that much. As long as your bullets connect with the worm, it will take damage. That being said, the Orcus does have weak spots.

When the Aether Worm, Orcus, emerges from the ground, you will notice that it glows purple in several areas along its body. These are its weak points, which when shot, will give off a critical hit marker and sound. Try to get a good angle and aim for them.

Even while aiming for these purple weak points, however, it will take a while to kill it because of the boss’ ridiculously high health.

As we’ve mentioned earlier, the Wunderwaffle DG-3 works fantastically in this fight. As you battle Orcus, you will be running from cover to cover, and there will likely be a horde of zombies chasing you. The Wunderwaffle DG-2 will prevent you from being overwhelmed by zombies if you are cornered, so make sure you are using the gun as and when you need to.

During the battle, Orcus will rotate between the following attacks:

Slam attack: The Aether Worm slams its head into the ground, and any player unfortunate enough to be underneath will likely be knocked down. This attack does not have too wide of an Area of Effect, however.

The Aether Worm slams its head into the ground, and any player unfortunate enough to be underneath will likely be knocked down. This attack does not have too wide of an Area of Effect, however. Digs in the ground and reappears: Pretty self-explanatory. You will be sent flying into the air if this attack hits you.

Pretty self-explanatory. You will be sent flying into the air if this attack hits you. Aether beam : Prior to firing a powerful purple beam of Aether energy at players, Orcus will reel back and snap its head forward.

: Prior to firing a powerful purple beam of Aether energy at players, Orcus will reel back and snap its head forward. Orb attack: Orcus will fire orbs at you until they’re destroyed. However, Orcus will only start using this attack when his health drops down to half of his maximum.

When fighting Orcus, keep your distance, as its attacks will be difficult to avoid if you are close.

Hiding inside buildings is an excellent way to avoid many Orcus attacks. This will block the majority of its attacks, with the exception of the shooting orbs.

With a squad to assist you, the Aether Worm can be defeated quickly, provided you are well-prepared. Fortunately, if you are defeated, you can fight Orcus again by simply reactivating the Story mission.

Throughout the fight, you will have two NPCs with you, who prove to be of significant help. To get additional help, you can bunker down in the same building as them. Once you are inside, the NPCs will unfortunately not attack Orcus, but they will target zombies that are nearby. Once you deplete the Orcus’ health bar, it will finally die, triggering a cutscene.