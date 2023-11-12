How to craft the Wunderwaffe DG-2 in MW3 Zombies

The Wunderwaffe can be an unstoppable weapon in the hands of CoD zombie veterans, but with its ridiculous cooling period, how can you actually use this Wonder Weapon in Modern Warfare 3’s Zombie mode?

The Wunderwaffe is one of the Wonder Weapons in MWZ. It appears more rarely than the Ray Gun in most instances, and while it is possible to pick this up lethal weapon as a contract reward or out of a loot crate, a simple exfil with this in-hand won’t do you any favors. So, how do you deploy into MWZ with the Wunderwaffe?

MWZ: How to make the Wunderwaffe DG-2

The Wunderwaffe DG-2 is an ultra-rare weapon in the MW3 Zombies mode. I don’t mean to brag, but I managed to pick up this Wonder Weapon on my second deployment into Urzikstan. But the painful truth hit me as soon as I exfiled after a hard day’s work of shooting zombies—the Wunderwaffe was gone.

I quickly realised that the Wunderwaffe could only be used within a single deployment if you pick it up from the mystery box, reward rift, or crystallized loot crate. While I obtained mine through the reward rift upon completing an Aether Nest, the Wunderwaffe would transform into XP after successfully exfiling.

With this in mind, I made it my mission to learn about Wonder Weapons and how to spawn with them in all future deployments.

Where to find Wunderwaffe schematics in MWZ

Head into your backpack to add a Wonder Weapon as your item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need the schematics for the Wunderwaffe to craft it in MWZ. Wunderwaffe drops are not only incredibly rare, but these wonder weapons are also on a 48-hour cooldown. The acquisition (weapon case) for the Wunderwaffe works differently to equipping this wonder weapon. If you find the acquisition for the Wunderwaffe, you need to keep this in your backpack and safely exfil with it. Make sure that you do not equip the Wunderwaffe or open the acquisition box.

While its drop is not guaranteed, we recommend completing medium threat contracts like bounties, and entering the red zone (high threat). These offer higher MWZ rewards, increasing your chances of finding the Wunderwaffe acquisition. Remember that this looks differently to the weapon itself, as it appears as a yellow crate with the Wunderwaffe icon and name attached to it.

You can also try the Legacy Fortress towards the end of a match (which requires keycard from completing a Mercenary Stronghold). That said, the Fortress’ reward has a much higher chance of dropping the Ray Gun acquisition rather than the Wunderwaffe.

How to create the Wunderwaffe in MWZ

Schematic Crafting menu in MWZ. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Wunderwaffe acquisition transfers over into schematics in the Schematic Crafting menu after you exfil with the acquisition in your backpack. You are able to craft either the Ray Gun or Wunderwaffe DG-2 depending on which acquisition you have exfiled with in a previous deployment.

By crafting the Wunderwaffe in Schematic Crafting – Wonder Weapons, you can spawn in with it for the next match. Due to its 48-hour cooldown period, players can only use the Wunderwaffe for the deployment where the weapons case is opened to equip the Wunderwaffe. After exfiling, the Wunderwaffe will be on cooldown until two days pass, after which you can once again craft it using its permanently unlocked schematic.