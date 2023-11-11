Scoring amazing loot and obtaining rare items is all for nothing if you can’t exfil in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Exiting Zombies isn’t too difficult, so if you’re new or need a refresher, we can show you how to exfil and leave the undead hungry.

MW3 Zombies games have a timer, meaning every foray into MWZ is limited. So, even if you’re having a dead good time, exfils are mandatory.

Exfils are always exciting, too. I find them tense, as they’re time-dependent and tow the fine line between life and death. Without further ado, let’s get down to brass tacks and show you how to exfil in MW3 Zombies.

How to exfil in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

I hope you’re stocked up on ammo, you’re going to need it. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

During a game of MW3 Zombies, players can head to specially designated points on the map to summon a helicopter. Once it arrives, the player(s) must hold off a larger-than-normal mob of Zombies until the exfil timer hits zero.

Here’s a condensed version of the exfil process so you can get a true feel for what takes place:

When you’re ready to leave the game, open the map and look for a symbol showing a blue figure heading toward a door—the map’s Legend labels it “Exfil”. Find your nearest one, and head straight to it. Once you get there, approach the smoke and summon the helicopter. Be warned: As soon as you do this, lots of Zombies will converge on your position. After a short while, the helicopter will arrive and eventually land. Shortly after, a timer will count down from 35 seconds. You will need to keep killing Zombies and holding off opposing threats. When there are roughly 10 seconds left, hop into the helicopter, but bear in mind that Zombies can still get to you in there. The timer will hit zero, and the helicopter will take off, taking you home to safety.

Just make sure you have enough ammo, as well as some handy equipment like a Killstreak, a Sentry Turret, a powerful weapon like the Ray Gun Wonder Weapon, or even a Pack-A-Punch-upgraded gun.