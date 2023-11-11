All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies perks and effects listed

Perks are making a comeback in Modern Warfare 3’s Zombie mode, and there is no maximum amount you can have equipped, increasing your ability to tear through the hordes of undead.
On top of this, unlike previous Call of Duty titles, you do not lose your perks if you are knocked down, but you still need to be revived by a teammate—or self-revive, as dying does remove all active perks.
Perks can be obtained by buying them from vending machines located across the map or by drinking Cans that can drop from enemies or be found in loot caches. However, these are rare, and you’ll need to defeat special Zombie enemies or complete tasks like clearing an Aether Nest to have a chance to get them.
We’ve got a full list of every perk available in MW3 Zombies and what they actually do below.
MW3 Zombies perks and effects
Deadshot Daiquiri
Aiming down sight focuses on critical hit locations. Increased critical damage against enemies.
Death Perception
Enemies, chests, resources, items, and more are marked with a red outline and are visible through walls and objects.
Elemental Pop
Every bullet fired has a chance to apply a random Ammo Mod effect—Brain Rot, Cyro Freeze, Dead Wire, Napalm Burst, or Shatter Blast.
Jugger-Nog
Increases maximum health.
PHD Flopper
Diving to prone results in an explosion and diving from a higher height results in a larger explosion. Immune to fall damage when diving and immunity from AOE damage from weapons you are using (eg Ray Gun).
Quick Revive
Reduce health regeneration delay by 50 percent. Reviving allies is 50 percent quicker.
Speed Cola
Faster reload time and faster to re-plate armor.
Stamin-Up
Increased run and sprint speed.
Tombstone Soda
On death, a tombstone stash is created at that location and contains your backpack inventory in the next game.