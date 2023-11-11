All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies perks and effects listed

Perks are making a comeback in Modern Warfare 3’s Zombie mode, and there is no maximum amount you can have equipped, increasing your ability to tear through the hordes of undead.

On top of this, unlike previous Call of Duty titles, you do not lose your perks if you are knocked down, but you still need to be revived by a teammate—or self-revive, as dying does remove all active perks.

Perks can be obtained by buying them from vending machines located across the map or by drinking Cans that can drop from enemies or be found in loot caches. However, these are rare, and you’ll need to defeat special Zombie enemies or complete tasks like clearing an Aether Nest to have a chance to get them.

We’ve got a full list of every perk available in MW3 Zombies and what they actually do below.

MW3 Zombies perks and effects

Image via Activision.