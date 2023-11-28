How to get a Juggernaut in MW3 Zombies

Juggernaut is a killstreak Call of Duty players may be familiar with, but the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies version of this ability has been reinvented. If you want to mow down hordes of zombies in an armored suit, here’s what you need to do.

Juggernaut is a hulking armor suit attached with a mini-gun. As you might suspect, this can both protect you from zombies and elites, while also giving a tool to dish out substantial damage. Actually obtaining this incredible killstreak can be a huge challenge, though.

Where to buy Juggernaut in MW3 Zombies

The Juggernaut is just one of the many Killstreaks you can purchase | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can easily purchase the Juggernaut killstreak from a Buy Station in the High Threat Zone by paying 10,000 Essence. The Buy Stations are randomly placed throughout Urzikstan at the start of every lobby, but these stations will be marked as a shopping cart on your Tac Map.

The best way to farm Essence in MW3 Zombies is to complete Contracts, venture into Aether Nests, and clear out Infested Stronghold. It might take a while to build up 10,000, but the reward is well worth your efforts. Given you can only purchase Juggernaut in the High Threat Zone, I also recommend stocking up on armor plates and munitions before delving into this dangerous area.

How to equip Juggernaut in MW3 Zombies

Buying Juggernaut in MW3 Zombies is just the first step. Once you purchase the killstreak you will find a smoke grenade in your inventory. Throw the grenade where ever you want the Juggernaut care package to be delivered. Just so it doesn’t get lost, I recommend doing this outside.

The care package will drop from a plane overhead and you can equip the massive metal suit by interacting with the crate. From here, you have massive bonuses to both offensive and defense. I typically get Juggernaut so I can tank damage from special Zombie types while other party members can deal damage, however your mini-gun will also be a huge asset.

Sadly the Juggernaut has a time limit and will eventually run out. You can see how much time you have left with the killstreak in the bottom righthand corner of your screen, right above the minigun icon. Once it has disappeared, you need to start the process over by scouring for Essence once again.