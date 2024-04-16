An in game of the default Dark Urge character from BG3.
Image via Larian Studios
Baldur's Gate

One of Baldur’s Gate 3’s most popular NPCs was meant to be companion

She never makes it out alive in my runs.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
Published: Apr 16, 2024 04:45 am

Cutting content is unavoidable in video games due to tight schedules and deadlines, and Baldur’s Gate 3 almost added one of the most iconic NPCs to your roster of companions.

On April 15, a player called TheCrowsPalace shared on Baldur’s Gate 3’s subreddit that Alfira was supposed to be your companion. It seems there are remnants in the code hinting she was a companion.

You meet this cute Tiefling early in Act One, in Emerald Grove, and you interact with her throughout the other two parts of the story (unless she dies tragically). From the first interaction where you help Alfira finish the song she’s been working on, it’s clear she has more personality than other NPCs that are there to push the story forward or just be quest givers. Alfira is kind and curious—but most importantly, she’s a Bard. If you want a Bard in your party, you have to create one yourself.

A woman with blue skin, blue horns, and blue hair, as well as a spotted outfit, plays her lute inside of a tent in BG3.
Alfira is a Bard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

TheCrowsPalace found this while interacting with Mayrina in Act Three after the Auntie Ethel encounter because of the Show Approval Ratings in the Dialogue Choices mod. This mod shows you which companions will approve or disapprove of your decision and how much rating you might get or lose. This mod is handy when romancing a companion and you want to trigger specific romance scenes early. For example, you can start your romance with Astarion when you reach 40 approval with him, and you don’t even have to have a party. 

Alfira isn’t the only scrapped companion in Baldur’s Gate 3. Ketheric Throm, the main villain in Act Two, was supposed to become a companion who gives you intel on Orin and Gortash. Larian still plans to push out a couple of major patches, but the game isn’t getting DLC, and the odds of ever seeing Alfira and Ketheric Throm as companions are almost non-existent. But you can always dream.

related content
Read Article Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actor rips AI tools a new one for ‘stealing her job and identity’
amelia tyler in front of the skull cave entrance in BG3
Category: Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actor rips AI tools a new one for ‘stealing her job and identity’
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get Phalar Aluve in BG3
Tiefling woman with horns and green hair in BG3
Category: Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get Phalar Aluve in BG3
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Apr 14, 2024
Read Article Baldur’s Gate 3: How to open the Vault Door in Act One’s Toll House in BG3
BG3 character exploring a zone
Category: Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3: How to open the Vault Door in Act One’s Toll House in BG3
Rachel Samples and others Rachel Samples and others Apr 12, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.