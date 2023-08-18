Baldur’s Gate 3: Who is the Weary Traveler in BG3?

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a plethora of mysterious figures who pop up throughout the first act of the game. From Guardians to Butlers and Devils, you’ll find yourself time and time again questioning who you should trust.

Toward the end of Act One, an unassuming old man dubbed the Weary Traveler joins this list of sketchy figures. His outward appearance is so not nefarious that, personally, I found him to be greatly suspect. It’s always the ones you least expect, after all.

To our surprise, it turns out this is one visitor who is actually transparent about their intentions.

Should you trust the Weary Traveler in Baldur’s Gate 3? (spoilers)

Just as players are preparing to enter the Shadow-Cursed Lands and begin the Moonrise Tower arc, the Weary Traveler will stop your party and inquire about Gale. Of course, if Gale is currently a part of the adventuring group, you can’t keep that a secret. But if he’s still at your camp, you have the option to tell the Traveler that you’ve never heard of Gale.

If you’re honest, the traveler will ask to accompany you back to camp so he can speak with Gale. If you agree, you’ll quickly figure out that the Weary Traveler can indeed be trusted—he is an old friend (and, in fact, mentor) of Gale.

Peas in a pod, those two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The two being friends doesn’t mean the Weary Traveler comes bearing good tidings, however. After greeting Gale and seemingly trying to meet a quota of words per sentence, the Weary Traveler will reveal himself to be Elminster Aumar, a name that may or may not ring a bell.

If you spoke to Rolan, a Tiefling refugee in Druid’s Cove and aspiring wizard, you may recall him telling you that he’s headed to Baldur’s Gate to train under the legendary wizard Elminster Aumar. His anecdote sounds more like wishful thinking than fact, but if Gale is in your party, the wholesome wizard will become greatly excited for Rolan and say that Elminster is an old friend and truly the best there is.

This is that very same Elminster, and he has come to deliver a message from Mystra, the Goddess of the Weave (magic) and former lover of Gale. Elminster explains that Mystra has decided she will “consider what she considers forgiveness” if Gale agrees to something for her.

It’s interesting that Mystra could have stabilized the Orb at any time, apparently. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In short, Mystra wants Gale to use the Unstable Orb/ticking time bomb inside of his chest to destroy The Absolute—and himself in the process. Elminster appears genuinely distraught to relay the message and clearly cares greatly for Gale.

Even if you as the player protest, Gale will agree to Mystra’s deal. The way he sees it, he is on borrowed time regardless, and this way, his death can matter. (Why must Baldur’s Gate 3 hurt us like this?) Elminster will cast a spell on Gale that stabilizes the Orb, meaning you no longer have to feed magical items to him, and you can finally sell those 25 useless necklaces that you were hoarding as rations.

