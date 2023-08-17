Baldur’s Gate 3: What is the Zaithisk Debuff and can you prevent it in BG3?

The majority of debuffs in Baldur’s Gate 3 are temporary negative status effects that will end either after combat or a rest. The Zaithisk debuff however is a permanent effect contained only to the companion Lae’zel. Given that this effect drastically decreases three random stats for the Fighter class character, you might want to know where this debuff can occur and how to avoid it.

Lae’zel is the first companion you meet in Baldur’s Gate 3 and an incredibly important asset to your party. Given the lack of melee, tank-like companions in the game, keeping Lae’zel around, and effective, is important especially if you are playing a ranged character. If you are trying to avoid the Zaithisk debuff, this is what you need to know.

What is the Zaithisk debuff in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The Zaithisk debuff can occur in Act two of Baldur’s Gate 3. If you have Lae’zel in your party, she will suggest traveling to the Githyanki Creche near the Rosymorn Monastery. Once you get into the Creche, you will be led to a Githyanki scientist named Ghustil, who will attempt to use her machine, the Zaith’isk, to cure you of your tadpole.

Lae’zel will be distraught after the machine’s failure to extract your parasites | Screenshot by Dot Esports via Larian Studios

During this interaction, Lae’zel will insist to take your place in the Zaith’isk’s seat. If you allow her to do this, your Guardian will immediately warn you of the machine’s dangers and urge you to stop the process to save Lae’zel. You will have three attempts to save Lae’zel from incurring the Zaithisk debuff with three saving throws, though each has a DC30.

If you fail, Lae’zel will still be detached from the machine, however, she will have acquired the Zaithisk debuff. The character will also be extremely distraught over the machine’s failure and the destruction of the Creche’s technology.

How to prevent the Zaithisk debuff in Baldur’s Gate 3

There is no way to remove the Zaithisk debuff from Lae’zel after she acquires it, but you can take steps to prevent getting this frustrating effect in the first place. If you have already completed this Find a Cure quest and Lae’zel has been afflicted, you can always load back to a prior save.

The best way to avoid the debuff is by volunteering yourself to sit in the Zaith’isk yourself. Though this will earn you some disapproval with Lae’zel, your saving throws will have a much lower bar, requiring only a DC21 instead of DC30.

The entire Githyanki Creche section is also optional and can be entirely avoided if you want to simply go around the issue.

