Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Legendary items in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a plethora of items and gear to loot in your travels, but some legendary items are vastly superior to their counterparts.

Legendary items are the rarest type you can find in Baldur’s Gate 3 and can only be acquired by completely specific quests or traveling to specific places—and they all provide their own tests to acquire them.

Some are locked behind choosing a certain path, while others are more generally available. Here, you can find our pick of some of the best legendary items in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Blood of Lathandar

Blood of Lathandar effects

Damage – 1d6 +3 bludgeoning

Lathander’s Blessing: Once per long rest, if your HP reaches zero, your restore 2-12 HP. Nearby allies also regain 1-6 HP.

Lathander’s Light: Creates a holy light in a six-meter radius; fiends and undead within the radius are blinded unless they succeed in a Constitution saving throw.

+3 weapon enchantment

Spell: Sunbeam

The Blood of Lathandar is one of the first legendary items you can get your hands on in Baldur’s Gate 3. You encounter it in act one and it’s extremely useful in difficult boss fights as it can prevent death.

To get the Blood of Lathandar in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must complete the relevant quest in the Githyanki Creche questline and travel to the Rosymorn Monastery.

Selune’s Spear of Night

Selune’s Spear of Night effects

Damage: 1d8 (1d6) + 5 piercing.

Selune’s Blessing: Gain advantage on Wisdom saving throws and Perception checks.

Darkvision: Can see in the dark up to 12 meters.

+3 weapon enchantment.

Spells: Moonbeam and Moonmote

Selune’s Spear of Night can be found in act two of Baldur’s Gate 3, specifically in Shadowfell after you encounter the Nightsong—where a crucial decision determines which weapon you get your hands on.

If you successfully persuade Shadowheart not to kill Nightsong, she will fly off and join the fight against Ketheric Thorn. After you rescue her again from his clutches, she will hand you Shadowheart’s old spear which has now been blessed by Selune.

Viconia’s Walking Fortress

Viconia’s Walking Fortress effects

Armor Class +3

Rebuke of the Mighty: When hit with a melee attack, use a reaction to deal 2-8 force damage to your foe, knocking them prone unless they succeed in a Dexterity saving throw.

Spellguard: Gain advantage on saving throws against spells. Spell attack rolls against you have disadvantage.

Spells: Reflective Shell and Warding Bond.

Another reward in Shadowheart’s companion story, Viconia’s Walking Fortress can be found in the House of Grief in the Lower City of Baldur’s Gate and, again, a crucial decision must be made.

You must choose to kill Viconia DeVir at the end of a battle and then loot Viconia’s Walking Fortress from her corpse. If you choose to let her leave, she will go and take the legendary item with her.

Orphic Hammer

Orphic Hammer effects

Damage: 1d10 (1d8) +3 bludgeoning

Spell Resistance: Advantage of saving throws against spells

+3 weapon enchantment

Class Action: Unshackling Strike

The Orphic Hammer is an item that is necessary to two particular questlines in Baldur’s Gate 3 because it is the only thing that can destroy the crystals that imprison both Hope and Orpheus.

If you agree to Raphael’s proposal, he will give you the Orphic Hammer. Otherwise, you’ll have to steal it from the House of Hope.

Helldusk Armor

Helldusk Armor effects

+21 Armor class

Helldusk Armor: The wearer is automatically proficient with this armor

Infernal Retribution: When you succeed in a saving throw, the caster is afflicted with burning for three turns.

Prime Aegis of Fire: Resistance to fire damage, cannot be burned, take three less damage from all sources.

Spell: Fly

Arguably the best legendary armor in Baldur’s Gate 3 due to its powerful effects and the fact it can be worn by anyone with no class restrictions, there is understandably a big challenge at hand to loot this item.

You will have to travel to the House of Hope and defeat Raphael, who has a massive 666 HP and is protected by four pillars, before looting the Armor from his corpse. You can also loot the Helldusk Helm from the House of Hope.

Gloves of Soul Catching

Gloves of Soul Catching effects

Soul Fist: Unarmed melee attacks deal +1-10 force damage.

Soul Catching: Once per turn on an unarmed hit, restore 10 HP. You may also forgo the healing to gain advantage on attack rolls and saving throws until the end of your turn.

+2 Constitution (up to cap of 20)

Another legendary item that can be looted from the House of Hope, the Gloves of Soul Catching are great for providing healing, damage boosts, and advantages when attacking with an unarmed melee attack.

